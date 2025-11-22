Al-Falah University's Outdated NAAC Accreditation 'Unintentional Lapse'? Univ Breaks Silence After Show-Cause Notice

MENAFN - Live Mint) Al-Falah University in Faridabad, which came under scrutiny after investigators found links between the institute and the Delhi blast, said the outdated NAAC accreditation on its website was the result of“oversight,”“website-design errors,” and“unintentional lapses.”

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the university, said it was“apologetic” about the 'misleading' accreditation displayed on the website and informed NAAC that the misleading claims have now been removed.

Spread across 76 acres in Dhauj village of Haryana's Faridabad district - Al-Falah University came under scrutiny after three doctors associated with the institution were linked to the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on 10 November – which killed at least 12 people.

Why is Al-Falah's NAAC grade under scrutiny?

The accreditation body, on 13 November, had issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University for displaying“absolutely wrong and misleading” information - including an“A Grade” for its engineering college from 2013 and accreditation for its teacher education school from 2011.

In its letter, NAAC stated that both the accreditation status have expired in 2016 and 2018, and that both colleges did not volunteer for the Cycle-2 Assessment and Accreditation (A&A) process of NAAC.

The notice said the false accreditation display was“misleading”,“false” and directed the university to remove all false claims, file a compliance report, and respond within seven days.

Al-Falah gets another show cause notice

On Friday, 21 November, National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) issued a show-cause notice to the Al-Falah University, asking why its minority status should not be withdrawn in light of linkages to the Delhi blast case, ANI reported citing sources.

The matter has been scheduled for a hearing on 4 December. A notice has been issued to the university registrar as well as the Principal Secretary to the Education Department in Haryana to submit the report.

What is the link between Al-Falah University and Delhi blast?

Pulwama-based doctor Mohammad Umar Nabi, who was suspected to have been behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 car which exploded near Red Fort metro station – was an assistant professor at Al-Falah.

Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was also among the arrested, was a teacher at the Al-Falah University.

According to intelligence reports, Umar Nabi is not the first individual associated with Al-Falah to be linked to terrorism.

Al-Falah's other alumnus tied to terror case

One alumnus from Al-Falah has previously been found involved in terrorist activities, reported ANI.

The individual named in the reports was Mirza Shadab Beg, one of the key members of the Indian Mujahideen. Beg completed his B.Tech in Electronics & Instrumentation from Al-Falah Engineering College in Faridabad in 2007.

A year later, he was found involved in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, mentioned the report by news wire ANI.