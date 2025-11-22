Donald Trump Jr Visits Anant Ambani's Vantara Lauds Conservation Efforts Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Jr, recently visited Anant Ambani wildlife rescue centre, Vantara, where he toured the facility and praised the latter for his contributions to animal welfare.

In a video message, Trump Jr called the facility "a wonder of the world" and something he has never seen before.

"What an incredible experience. I saw here the vision, the conservation benefit of taking all these animals, rescuing them and giving them this life. This is better than I live," he said.

He also said that seeing animals thriving in environments which have been created to resemble their natural habitats was 'spectacular'.

Trump Jr arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday and left for Udaipur on Friday. This is his second visit to India.

Before his Vantara tour, the US President's son also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

During the tour, Trump Jr lauded the scale of the project, the conservation work being carried out there, as well as the detailed efforts taken to recreate the natural habitats of the rescued animals.

SC backs Vantara

The Supreme Court recently dismissed a case filed against the translocation of an elephant to Vantara, saying that there is no better alternative when it comes to the rescue and rehabilitation of wild elephants.

In another case involving the facility, the apex court had noted that after multiples inquiries were made into the affairs of the centre, it was found that there has been no violation of law whatsoever.

In a case in which a petitioner had claimed that animals were being smuggled into the facility where they were also being mistreated, the SC had formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a former Supreme Court judge in order to probe the affairs of Vantara.

The Court found that during the course of its inquiry, the SIT spotted no violation of Indian law and international conservation practices at the centre. There was also no violation of conventions on customs, foreign trade, money laundering or others.

Trump Jr in India for wedding of industrialist's daughter

Trump Jr is in India to attend the wedding of US-based industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena's daughter with NRI Vamsi Gadiraju.

A number of high-profile guests, including Jennifer Lopez, who will also perform at the event, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor are expected to attend the four-day event, as per an ANI report.

US security agents were already in Udaipur ahead of Trump Jr's arrival. He is staying at The Leela Palace.

A musical evening was held at the Zenana Mahal of the City Palace on Friday while the haldi ceremony was scheduled for Saturday. The wedding ceremony will be held on Sunday morning at the Jagmandir while the reception will be held in the evening.

Guests will leave Udaipur from Dabok airport on 24 November.