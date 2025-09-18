KP Food Safety Teams Seal Factories, Destroy Tons Of Hazardous Food Items In Major Crackdown

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority carried out a series of operations in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, and Haripur, sealing multiple factories and distribution points and destroying thousands of kilograms of substandard and hazardous food products.

According to the authority's spokesperson, nearly 2,000 liters of fake and substandard beverages were recovered from a distribution point on Kohat Road in Peshawar, which was immediately sealed. In Nowshera's Akora Khattak, 400 kilograms of stale and low-quality chicken parts were seized from a vehicle and disposed of, while contaminated water was also found in a hotel's tank and destroyed.

On Swabi Road in Jehangira, 100 kilograms of substandard sweets were disposed of after a raid on a bakery unit. In Mardan's Par Hoti area, a spice factory was raided where 40 kilograms of bran, 100 kilograms of bran-mixed spices, and 4 kilograms of hazardous artificial coloring were seized.

The factory was producing fake spices under the labels of popular brands, and suspects were caught red-handed. Due to poor hygiene, lack of workers' medical certificates, and the production of unsafe spices, the factory was sealed.

In Haripur's Hattar Industrial Estate, a late-night raid on a beverage factory uncovered 1,080 kilograms of expired pulp being used in juice production. The expired pulp was destroyed on the spot, and the factory's production was halted.

The authority stated that heavy fines have been imposed for hygiene violations and legal action has been initiated against those responsible.

Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru, who oversaw the operations, said that no leniency would be shown to those producing or selling unsafe food.“There will be no compromise on citizens' health, and strict action will continue,” he declared.