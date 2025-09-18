Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Seven People Injured In Russian Strikes In Kherson Region

2025-09-18 02:05:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram .

Sadove, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Doslidne, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys, Rozlyv, Nadiivka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Tomyna Balka, Sofiivka, Inhulets, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Tomaryne, Zmiivka, Urozhaine, Kostyrka, Krupytsia, Novoraisk, Chervonyi Maiak, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Dudchany, Mylove, Burhunka, Virivka, Odradokamianka, Novooleksandrivka, Zolota Balka, Vesele, and Kherson.

Three high-rise buildings, 35 private houses, a private garage, and cars were damaged.

Seven people were injured as a result of Russian aggression, including one child, Prokudin emphasized.

Read also: Russia launches new wave of conscription in occupied Melitopol

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of September 17, the Russians struck Inhulets in the Kherson region with a guided aerial bomb injuring three adults and one child.

