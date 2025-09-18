QA And NVIDIA Partner To Scale AI Skills Across The UK

MENAFN - Pressat) QA, one of the UK's largest providers of training and apprenticeships, has partnered with NVIDIA to help scale AI skills across the UK. This follows the tech company's pledge with the UK government to train 100,000 developers in AI by 2030.

QA is proud to support this landmark initiative to expand AI capabilities nationwide, leveraging NVIDIA technology and training. NVIDIA's Memorandum of Understanding with the UK Government was announced on 9th June, and highlights the transformative potential of AI through skills, workforce and research development.

As a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), QA is delivering essential AI training through the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) and QA's own authored courses. This dual approach ensures a robust pipeline of skill-ready talent equipped to achieve AI mastery.

QA's leading AI training portfolio integrates certifications from NVIDIA, aligned with the highest standards of excellence to support the UK's ambition to lead in AI innovation and capability.

“This is a significant moment for QA and for the UK's digital future,” said Jo Bishenden, QA's Chief Learning Officer.“We're excited to work with NVIDIA through their DLI programme to bring world-class AI training to learners, developers, and organisations across the country-to enable the AI Opportunities Action Plan and make our national ambitions a reality.”

About QA

QA is one of the UK's largest providers of tech training, serving over 7,000 organisations and more than one million learners in the past three years. With 40 years of experience in instructor-led training and a growing digital portfolio, QA continues to lead the way in workforce upskilling and transformation.



