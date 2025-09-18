Rashmika Mandanna's Fitness Secret Revealed: Here's What She Eats In A Day Daily
Rashmika Mandanna recently revealed in an interview that she has embraced a vegetarian lifestyle. This change is part of her fitness journey, reflecting her commitment to a healthier and more mindful way of living.
Rashmika Mandanna starts her mornings with a liter of water and apple cider vinegar to aid digestion. In a recent interview, she shared insights into her daily diet and fitness secrets.
Rashmika Mandanna revealed her morning routine: she drinks a liter of water upon waking, followed by apple cider vinegar. Though she recently became avegetarian, she continues to eat eggs after workouts to support her fitness goals.
Rashmika revealed her favorite breakfast is avocado toast, though it's off-limits. She loves South Indian food for lunch but eats less rice. Dinner is usually a light meal.
Rashmika admits to daily sweet cravings and reveals she's allergic to tomatoes, potatoes, and cucumbers. However, she loves eating sweet potatoes.
Due to her shooting schedule, Rashmika prefers evening workouts, which she does daily. Her skincare involves washing her face, moisturizing, and always using sunscreen.
