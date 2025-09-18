Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rahul Gandhi Drops 'Hydrogen Bomb', Claims Voters Deleted From Congress Booths Using Fake Logins

Rahul Gandhi Drops 'Hydrogen Bomb', Claims Voters Deleted From Congress Booths Using Fake Logins


2025-09-18 02:00:37
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Stepping up his offensive against the Election Commission of India (ECI), senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged the mass deletion of voters from Congress strongholds in Karnataka during the 2023 Assembly election. These voter IDs, he alleged, were deleted using fake logins and phone numbers from outside the state. He also alleged that this alleged voter deletion was being executed not by individuals, but with the use of software.

Addressing a press conference, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale vote theft, claiming that in Karnataka's Aland constituency, 6,018 voter names were found to have been deleted, and the fraud was exposed only by chance when a booth-level officer discovered that even her own uncle's vote had been removed from the rolls.

 

LIVE: Special Press Conference - Vote Chori Factory Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2025

 

MENAFN18092025007385015968ID1110077828

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search