Rahul Gandhi Drops 'Hydrogen Bomb', Claims Voters Deleted From Congress Booths Using Fake Logins
Stepping up his offensive against the Election Commission of India (ECI), senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged the mass deletion of voters from Congress strongholds in Karnataka during the 2023 Assembly election. These voter IDs, he alleged, were deleted using fake logins and phone numbers from outside the state. He also alleged that this alleged voter deletion was being executed not by individuals, but with the use of software.
Addressing a press conference, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale vote theft, claiming that in Karnataka's Aland constituency, 6,018 voter names were found to have been deleted, and the fraud was exposed only by chance when a booth-level officer discovered that even her own uncle's vote had been removed from the rolls.
LIVE: Special Press Conference - Vote Chori Factory Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2025
