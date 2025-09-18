SP MP Supports PM Modi's 'Swadeshi' Appeal, Raises Questions On Govt's Policy

MENAFN - IANS) Sambhal, Sep 18 (IANS) Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, Zia Ur Rehman Barq, on Thursday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to use 'Swadeshi' goods and said that he wished the country-made products were exported worldwide.

However, he said that due to dwindling exports in the face of tariffs imposed by the US, many firms in Sambhal are on the verge of closing down.

Raising questions over the country's policy, he said, it should be improved to export the swadeshi (local goods) worldwide.

In Muradabad and Sambhal, companies which employed 200 to 2,000 people are retrenching their workforce, and many are on the verge of closure, the SP leader said.

On PM Modi's call to celebrate September 17 as Hyderabad Liberation Day, the SP MP said, "We respect the Indian Army, are proud of it and believe it is strong and ready to deal with any situation."

Notably, PM Modi on Wednesday appealed to the countrymen to adopt Swadeshi products and strengthen the nation's self-reliance.

He emphasised that the path to a developed India lies in empowering local industries and embracing indigenous goods.

PM Modi also urged people to take pride in products made in India and to support local artisans, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs.

In a symbolic gesture, the Prime Minister advised the states to ensure that every shop should display a board reading 'Garv se kaho ye swadeshi hai' (Say with pride, this is Swadeshi).

PM Modi's speech in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district was part of a broader campaign to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India.

Linking the Swadeshi movement to the country's economic future, PM Modi said that embracing indigenous goods would not only boost local employment but also reduce dependence on foreign products.

He pointed out that with the upcoming reduction in GST rates, the time is ripe for every Indian to make a conscious choice in favour of Swadeshi.