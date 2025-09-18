SP MP Supports PM Modi's 'Swadeshi' Appeal, Raises Questions On Govt's Policy
However, he said that due to dwindling exports in the face of tariffs imposed by the US, many firms in Sambhal are on the verge of closing down.
Raising questions over the country's policy, he said, it should be improved to export the swadeshi (local goods) worldwide.
In Muradabad and Sambhal, companies which employed 200 to 2,000 people are retrenching their workforce, and many are on the verge of closure, the SP leader said.
On PM Modi's call to celebrate September 17 as Hyderabad Liberation Day, the SP MP said, "We respect the Indian Army, are proud of it and believe it is strong and ready to deal with any situation."
Notably, PM Modi on Wednesday appealed to the countrymen to adopt Swadeshi products and strengthen the nation's self-reliance.
He emphasised that the path to a developed India lies in empowering local industries and embracing indigenous goods.
PM Modi also urged people to take pride in products made in India and to support local artisans, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs.
In a symbolic gesture, the Prime Minister advised the states to ensure that every shop should display a board reading 'Garv se kaho ye swadeshi hai' (Say with pride, this is Swadeshi).
PM Modi's speech in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district was part of a broader campaign to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India.
Linking the Swadeshi movement to the country's economic future, PM Modi said that embracing indigenous goods would not only boost local employment but also reduce dependence on foreign products.
He pointed out that with the upcoming reduction in GST rates, the time is ripe for every Indian to make a conscious choice in favour of Swadeshi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment