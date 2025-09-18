'Only In Bengaluru': Techie Signs Up As Rapido Rider On A Whim, Internet Reacts
According to the post, the user had booked a Rapido from their office to BTM Layout, only to discover that their assigned rider was a system engineer working at a tech company. The twist? It was his very first ride on the app.Also Read | 'Very hard to continue here': Blackbuck to exit Bengaluru ORR, says CEO
The Redditor explained that the engineer had come to drop a friend off near the office and, on a whim, decided to sign up as a Rapido driver on his way back home to earn some extra cash.
“This can literally happen only in Bengaluru,” the user wrote, amused by the city's entrepreneurial spirit.
The post has sparked laughter and admiration online, with many social media users pointing out that such stories capture Bengaluru's unique work culture, where techies juggle day jobs while experimenting with side gigs.
A user wrote,“Of course! What's the harm in earning a little without much effort. Haha.”
Another user commented,“I had similar experience in Hyderabad. Rapido rider works in same building as ours. He rides as rapido captain while coming and going back. Apparently, it is covering his fuel expenses and maintenance with almost near zero additional time/effort.”Also Read | 'Blacklisted': Rapido bans Bengaluru driver accused of molesting woman passenger
“People working 2 jobs is normal. Getting paid to sit in the traffic either way, is smart, as far as a second job goes. You're only surprised because you subconsciously think some jobs are beneath others,” the third user wrote.
“Doing side-hustles alongside the main-job should be normalised in India. People really act surprised if salary-people do gig-work for extra income,” the fourth user commented.Also Read | Bengaluru woman alleges live-in nanny assaulted 4-year-old, stole jewellery
“Imagine that you had booked a rapido and it was your boss as a passenger,” the fifth joked.
