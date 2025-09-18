SC Tells Pollution Boards To Draft Anti-Pollution Plans

File photo of Supreme Court of India.

New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CAQM, CPCB and state pollution control boards to come out with measures to prevent air pollution within three weeks, ahead of winter when pollution levels spike.

The top court was hearing a suo motu plea related to filling of vacancies in the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state pollution boards, and pulled them up for the delay.

The CAQM is a statutory body formed by the Centre and its main goal is to manage and improve air quality in the National Capital Region and its adjoining areas, which include parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran asked Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab, CAQM and CPCB to fill the vacancies in three months.

It, however, granted six months for filling promotional posts in CAQM, CPCB and state pollution control boards.

In the meantime, the bench directed the states and the authorities to appoint persons either on deputation or contractual basis, keeping in mind the approaching winter season, when pollution level is expected to spike.

The court came down heavily on the states for failing to fill the long-pending vacancies in their pollution control boards, observing that inadequate manpower during peak pollution seasons aggravates the environmental crisis.

Presently, pollution control boards in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have 44, 43, 166 and 259 vacancies, respectively.