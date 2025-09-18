Imagen Network (IMAGE) To Integrate Google Agents To Payments (AP2)
Driving innovation in decentralized ecosystems with intelligent AI and scalable payment solutions.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
By aligning AP2's agent to payment routing with Imagen's personalization and engagement tools, the platform expects to support more efficient payouts for subscriptions, tips, and access passes. The approach focuses on reliability and scale, giving creators a clearer path to monetization while preserving user choice and data ownership.
This initiative reflects Imagen Network's roadmap to pair intelligent discovery with practical financial infrastructure. With AP2 planned for integration, Imagen seeks to deliver a unified experience where creators can build audiences, earn, and manage their communities through consistent, user first payment flows.
About Imagen Network (IMAGE)
Imagen Network is a decentralized AI powered social platform focused on personalization, creator empowerment, and scalable community tools. By combining adaptive intelligence with multi chain infrastructure, Imagen enables transparent discovery, secure interactions, and sustainable monetization for Web3 communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment