Driving innovation in decentralized ecosystems with intelligent AI and scalable payment solutions.

By aligning AP2's agent to payment routing with Imagen's personalization and engagement tools, the platform expects to support more efficient payouts for subscriptions, tips, and access passes. The approach focuses on reliability and scale, giving creators a clearer path to monetization while preserving user choice and data ownership.

This initiative reflects Imagen Network's roadmap to pair intelligent discovery with practical financial infrastructure. With AP2 planned for integration, Imagen seeks to deliver a unified experience where creators can build audiences, earn, and manage their communities through consistent, user first payment flows.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized AI powered social platform focused on personalization, creator empowerment, and scalable community tools. By combining adaptive intelligence with multi chain infrastructure, Imagen enables transparent discovery, secure interactions, and sustainable monetization for Web3 communities.