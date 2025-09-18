Avalue Launches New OFT-10WAD and OFT-10WR3 Fanless Open Frame Tablets - Flexible I/O Expansion Modules Empower Smart Applications with Rapid Deployment

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avalue Launches New OFT-10WAD and OFT-10WR3 Fanless Open Frame Tablets - Flexible I/O Expansion Modules Empower Smart Applications with Rapid DeploymentAvalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479), a leading global provider of industrial computing solutions, today announced the release of the OFT-10WAD and OFT-10WR3 fanless open frame tablets. Featuring an open frame architecture and versatile Optional I/O expansion modules, the new models not only meet the core demands of high performance, low power consumption, and long lifecycle support, but also reflect Avalue's proactive approach in anticipating customer requirements, empowering rapid deployment in smart healthcare, industrial automation, retail, and transportation.OFT-10WAD - High-Performance IntelAlder Lake-N50 PlatformPowered by the IntelAlder Lake-N50 processor, the OFT-10WAD comes with 8GB LPDDR5 memory and 64GB eMMC storage, offering both performance and energy efficiency. It is ideally suited for smart transportation, retail, and building automation environments requiring stable, long-term operation. Supporting Windows 10/11 IoT and Ubuntu 24.04, and with lifecycle support through 2038, it minimizes integration and maintenance concerns. With Optional Bracket expansion modules, the OFT-10WAD extends GPIO + RS232/485 + USB 2.0、2 x I2C + RS232/485 + USB 2.0 interfaces, ensuring seamless integration with ticketing systems, retail peripherals, and smart building controllers.OFT-10WR3 - Multi-OS Flexibility for Smart Energy and Self-ServiceThe OFT-10WR3 is based on the Rockchip RK3568J platform, supporting Debian 11 and Android 13. With a wide temperature range (–30°C to 60°C) and a high-brightness display (up to 1000 nits), it delivers reliable performance even in harsh or outdoor environments. Its Optional Bracket modules provide configurations such as GPIO + USB 2.0, RS232 + 2 x CAN, 2 x RS232 + USB 2.0, and 2 x I2C + 2 x CAN, enabling integration with sensors, controllers, and CAN Bus devices for smart energy management, ticketing, and factory automation.Advantages of Open Frame and Optional I/O Bracket DesignThe OFT series leverages an open frame design, making it easy to embed into kiosks, cabinets, and equipment while offering fanless, dust-proof, and vibration-resistant durability. Compared to closed systems, open frame solutions deliver greater installation flexibility and mechanical adaptability for system integrators.Most importantly, Avalue has anticipated customers' I/O expansion needs early in the design stage. By extending motherboard I/O interfaces outward through Optional Bracket modules, Avalue enables flexible, project-specific configurations. This approach provides high expandability, faster deployment, and cost reduction, eliminating the need for custom motherboard development while maximizing long-term ROI.Diverse Applications and Market DemandThe OFT-10WAD and OFT-10WR3 can be applied in:Smart Transportation: Ticketing kiosks, timetable displays, fare collection systems, and self check-in terminals.Smart Retail: Self-ordering kiosks, interactive signage, price checkers, and digital wayfinding.Industrial Automation: HMI interfaces, machine control, and SCADA systems.Smart Energy: Power monitoring, solar energy management, and smart grid control.Smart Building: Lighting control, security monitoring, and facility management.These scenarios highlight the growing demand for industrial tablets offering high performance, long-term availability, and flexible expandability. With the OFT series, Avalue delivers smarter, more competitive solutions.For more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a global leader in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

...

Avalue Technology Inc.

+ +886 2 8226 2345

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.