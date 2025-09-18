Big Impact: Nonprofits And Businesses Turn To Luxury Virtual Roller Rink For Events

Ferry Godmother standing at the roller rink entrance ready to skate, welcoming all size business, clubs, groups, families and friends to enjoy and network.

Ferry Godmother and friends hanging out by the rink, VIP loft aquarium and car pedestal waiting for the elevator to go up to the VIP loft for the private event.

Ferry Godmother and friend viewing a Women's Army Corps photo exhibit at River Art Emporium which is located in the roller rink, celebrating the legacy of women veterans.

Ditch the ballroom: VR roller rink makes events inclusive, affordable, scalable, and built for impact.

- Aquanetta“FerryGodmother” Wright

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Each year, small businesses and nonprofits across the country spend an average of 5% of their annual budget on events. For-profit businesses are expected to reach nearly $600 billion by 2029, and nonprofit organizations' budgets can range from a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars for event marketing and fundraising activities. Today, many are rethinking in-person event spending and logistics for their next training sessions, retreats, and fundraisers. When guests step into Ferry Godmother Roller Rink , they enter a browser-based virtual venue designed to feel fully immersive. Whether hosting a hybrid gathering or a completely virtual experience, the premium space ensures events remain inclusive, engaging, and affordable.

Any Size, Any Industry, Any Limitation Accommodated

Designed to break down geographic, physical, and financial barriers, Ferry Godmother Roller Rink makes it possible for groups to meet, celebrate, and collaborate in a visually exciting, fully inclusive space. No headset or technical expertise required. Scalable for any audience and adaptable across industries, the venue is as effective for corporate meetings and nonprofit fundraisers as it is for workshops and entertainment showcases. With hybrid-ready options, immersive tools, and customizable settings, every event delivers meaningful engagement while reducing the costs and limitations of traditional venues.

"We built the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink for real-world use," says Aquanetta“FerryGodmother” Wright, founder and CEO of Ferry Godmother Productions .

"Small businesses and nonprofits deserve beautiful, functional, inclusive spaces to grow their missions, and now, they don't need to rent a hotel ballroom to make it happen."

The Expanding Reach of Virtual Reality

The launch of the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink comes at a time of unprecedented growth in virtual reality:

*The global VR market is valued at $15.9 billion in 2024, and is projected to grow from USD 20.48 billion in 2025 to USD 38.0 billion by 2029. The expansion will be across industries such as healthcare, gaming, and entertainment.

*More than 171 million people worldwide use VR in 2023, with the number projected to reach around 216 million in 2025.

*Over 65.9 million users in the United States used VR in some form, and an estimated 53 million US adults owned a VR system as of 2024, while over half of US adults (about 140 million) had experienced VR at least once by 2024.

This rapid adoption reflects a growing demand for cost-effective, inclusive alternatives to in-person gatherings. This rapid growth and need for inclusion make platforms like the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink especially timely for forward-thinking organizations.

Designed for Real-World Use-Virtually

Unlike many VR experiences that focus on gaming or internal corporate use, the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink is a rent-ready venue intentionally structured for external use by small and large businesses, nonprofits, cultural groups, educational programs, private organizations, and family and friends gatherings.

Whether planning a virtual fundraiser, staff celebration, training session, or community outreach event, the rink offers an engaging space with multiple zones that support purposeful programming.

The virtual rink features an immersive art gallery, River Art Emporium, honoring women veterans and the legacy of the Women's Army Corps. It also includes an oversized aquarium, a VIP lounge, a rare working Ferris wheel, and a spacious roller rink complete with a live DJ booth. For business gatherings, the venue offers a dedicated conference area equipped with expansive video players, oversized white screens ideal for workshops, panels, and presentations. Additional accessibility features include a quiet room for neurodivergence, a large virtual fishtank for sensory regulation, and custom skating settings.

A Rink, a Resource, a Revolution in Belonging

More than a visual novelty, the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink is a response to a real-world need: a way to gather remotely that doesn't exclude people by ability, geography, or comfort level.

It was designed with input from diverse communities and built specifically for those with little or no experience in virtual reality, ensuring that anyone can participate with confidence.

Company History Rooted in Equity and Innovation

Founded by Aquanetta FerryGodmother Wright, Ferry Godmother Productions has spent more than three decades producing multicultural events, retreats, and community experiences. With a deep focus on inclusion and access, the company has historically served communities that have been excluded.

The Ferry Godmother Roller Rink marks the next phase of that legacy, providing outside organizations with a ready-made, virtual venue where they can host their own events in a way that reflects modern values of accessibility, diversity, and innovation.

About Ferry Godmother Productions

Ferry Godmother Productions is a New York State-based, MWBE-certified company in event productions, advertising, marketing, audio, and video productions. They specialize in illustration, 2d and 3d animation, and video game and virtual reality development. Under the leadership of Aquanetta“FerryGodmother” Wright, the company continues to push the boundaries of inclusive, virtual production accessible events and experience design. The Ferry Godmother Roller Rink is now available for rent and open for bookings.

