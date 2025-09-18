100 Global Women Icons Awards And Economic Development Summit

100 Global Women Icon Awards Dinner Gala

- Dr. Lei LewisWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The prestigious 100 Global Women Icon Awards & Economic Development Summit will convene on September 25–26, 2025, at the world-renowned Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. This international event will honor extraordinary women from Europe, Africa, Canada, and the United States, recognizing their impact in business, leadership, and global influence.The honorees will be formally inducted into the Wealth Elevation Society (WE)-a global network that empowers women entrepreneurs and aspiring business leaders by promoting innovation, financial literacy, and sustainability. As part of this year's program, WE will also announce the launch of a scholarship initiative to provide women with resources to start and sustain businesses that create long-term impact.Keynote Spotlight:Jan Lennon, Executive Deputy General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)-the world's busiest and most efficient airport-will deliver a keynote on strategic leadership, infrastructure, and sustainable growth in global transportation, underscoring the Summit's focus on resilience and economic mobility.Featured Summit Speaker:The Summit will also feature Jan Duplain, a distinguished Washington leader and diplomat, alongside LaJuanna Russell, President & CEO, who will share insights on leadership, innovation, and advancing women in business.Special Performances:Guests will enjoy a dynamic performance by“Boots on the Ground” 803 Fresh, bringing powerfulspoken-word artistry to the stage. In addition, internationally recognized harpist Anne Apynys willdeliver an inspiring musical performance during the Gala Awards Ceremony.Special Honor:The 2025 Global Iconic Woman of the Year Award will be presented to Edie Fraser, honoring her trailblazing leadership and enduring commitment to women's economic advancement and sustainable global impact.About the Hosts:This transformative experience is proudly hosted by Women of Wealth Magazine and its visionary leader, Dr. Lei Lewis, continuing their mission to spotlight women who are breaking barriers and building sustainable legacies across the globe.

