Former Boxing Champion Charles 'Duke' Tanner Named Spokesman For Jack Brewer Foundation's Faith & Fatherhood Program

Charles "Duke" Tanner

The Jack Brewer Foundation named Duke Tanner spokesman. Pardoned after 16 years in prison, he now inspires fathers through his story of faith and family.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF ), a global aid organization serving vulnerable populations through faith-based programs, has named former heavyweight boxing champion Charles“Duke” Tanner as the official spokesman for its Faith & Fatherhood Program.Tanner, who served 16 years of a double life sentence for a first-time non-violent offense, remained a committed father from prison. His son, Charles Jr., recently earned a master's degree-a testament to this father-son bond, and Tanner's dedication to fatherhood, even under the most difficult circumstances.Now fully pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2025, Tanner will be a key voice in JBF's Heroes 2nd Chance Fatherhood Initiative, which reaches thousands of incarcerated men in prisons across the country. His story challenges fathers to reconnect with their children and lead their families through faith and personal responsibility.“Duke Tanner is the ultimate example of fathering from prison,” said Jack Brewer, Founder and Chairman of the Jack Brewer Foundation.“His son literally taught himself how to ride a bike because he didn't want anyone else to teach him but his dad. That kind of bond is rare and powerful. We can all learn something about fatherhood from Duke.”Tanner also works with national partners to address systemic challenges in underserved communities, including housing, education, and mental health. His 2024 memoir, Duke Got Life , shares his journey from incarceration to redemption.JBF continues its national fight against fatherlessness through programs like the American Heroes Fatherhood Initiative and through policy efforts, including support for the U.S. Congressional Fatherhood Resolution led by Rep. Byron Donalds and Rep. Burgess Owens.

Jillian Anderson King

The Jack Brewer Foundation

+1 330-980-3053

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.