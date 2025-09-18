Gunman Kills 3 Police Officers, Injures 2 In Pennsylvania Shooting Before Being Shot Dead

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In a deadly incident in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, a gunman opened fire on police officers in York County, killing three and injuring two others on Wednesday.

According to U.S. media, the suspect suddenly began shooting indiscriminately at police engaged in an investigation in the area.

Officers nearby responded immediately, returning fire and killing the attacker on the spot.

Authorities confirmed that the two injured officers are in critical condition. The gunman's identity has not yet been released, with officials stating that further details will be shared once investigations are complete.