Allendale Community Centre Unveils New Logo And Fresh Brand Identity

MENAFN - Pressat) The Allendale Community Centre is proud to reveal its new logo and refreshed brand identity. The new design captures both the heritage and future vision of the Community Centre based in Wimborne, Dorset.

Honouring its 50-year history, the design incorporates the original letter 'a', now with the addition of a heart at its centre - a reminder that the Allendale Community Centre has always been - and continues to be - the Community Centre at the heart of Wimborne.

The fresh, modern logo is inspired by the blue of the River Allen (though perhaps not always quite so blue in real life!), the green of the surrounding dales, and the yellow of warmth, light, and welcome. Together, these colours represent not only the Centre's landscape and history, but also the bright energy and inclusivity that shine through every community activity.

The design itself can be seen in multiple ways - as a flower symbolising growth and vitality, or as a community group gathered around a table, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the Community Centre.

Importantly, the new identity has been created to comply with recognised usability and readability guidelines, ensuring that it is clear, accessible, and inclusive for everyone.

The new visual identity and full set of brand guidelineswere created in partnership with Pink Egret Artwork & Design, a local graphic design company based here in Wimborne.

“It was a privilege to work with the Allendale Community Centre on a brand identity that reflects both the past and the vibrant potential of this special place. This, coupled with the forward thinking team at the community centre has resulted in a brand for the future.” – Peter King, Pink Egret Artwork & Design.

As a charity dedicated to serving the community, the Allendale Community Centre is mindful of its resources and will avoid unnecessary spending on wholesale rebranding. Thanks to sponsorship support, the design development has been made possible, and the new identity will be introduced gradually and thoughtfully. This phased approach ensures a smooth transition while making the best use of funds in a responsible way.

This launch marks an exciting new chapter for the Allendale Community Centre as it looks ahead to serving the community for the next 50 years.

The Allendale Community Centre is a registered charity basedin the heart of Wimborne. For more than 50 years it has provided a welcoming space for people of all ages and genres, hosting community events, classes, performances, celebrations, local group activities - and a popular community café atits heart.

With a mission to remain at the centre of Wimborne life, the Community Centre is dedicated to inclusivity, accessibility, and bringing people together.