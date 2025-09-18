Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, Pakistan Named As 'Major Drug Transit Or Major Illicit Drug Producing Countries' By Donald Trump

2025-09-18 12:00:57
(MENAFN- Live Mint) U.S. President Donald Trump has listed India, Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan among 23 countries identified as“major drug transit or major illicit drug producing nations.”

He warned that the production and movement of narcotics and precursor chemicals from these countries pose a serious threat to the safety of the United States and its citizens.

What other countries are listed as“major drug transit” or“major illicit drug producing”?

following countries as major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries: Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, the People's Republic of China (PRC), Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

Transnational organised crime's trafficking of fentanyl and other deadly illicit drugs into the United States has created a national emergency, including a public health crisis in the United States that remains the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 44, the release said.

(This is a breaking news)

