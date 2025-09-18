Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will The City Witness Rain During Durga Puja? Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Even before the festive season begins, Kolkata and its suburbs are getting drenched in scattered rain again. How will the Puja days be? Get the big update from the Alipore Weather Department

The monsoon withdrawal began from Rajasthan on Sept 14. A trough extends from a cyclonic circulation over East Jharkhand to East Bangladesh, passing over Bengal.

Higher chance of thunderstorms today and tomorrow across South Bengal, including Kolkata. Gusty winds of 30-40 km/h expected. Rain likely in 8 districts on Friday.

An orange alert for very heavy rain is active today in parts of Alipurduar. Orange alert for heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur.

Heavy rain alert for North Bengal's top five districts on Thursday: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri. Scattered rain on Fri & Sat.

Mostly cloudy skies today with chances of scattered light rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds of 30-40 km/h possible. Rain will bring temporary relief from humidity.

Heavy to very heavy rain will occur in parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Very heavy rain alert in Sikkim and North Bengal. Heavy rain is also expected in several other states.