Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will The City Witness Rain During Durga Puja? Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will The City Witness Rain During Durga Puja? Check Forecast


2025-09-18 12:00:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Even before the festive season begins, Kolkata and its suburbs are getting drenched in scattered rain again. How will the Puja days be? Get the big update from the Alipore Weather Department

Kolkata Weather

The monsoon withdrawal began from Rajasthan on Sept 14. A trough extends from a cyclonic circulation over East Jharkhand to East Bangladesh, passing over Bengal.

Higher chance of thunderstorms today and tomorrow across South Bengal, including Kolkata. Gusty winds of 30-40 km/h expected. Rain likely in 8 districts on Friday.

An orange alert for very heavy rain is active today in parts of Alipurduar. Orange alert for heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur.

Heavy rain alert for North Bengal's top five districts on Thursday: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri. Scattered rain on Fri & Sat.

Mostly cloudy skies today with chances of scattered light rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds of 30-40 km/h possible. Rain will bring temporary relief from humidity.

Heavy to very heavy rain will occur in parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Very heavy rain alert in Sikkim and North Bengal. Heavy rain is also expected in several other states.

MENAFN18092025007385015968ID1110077607

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search