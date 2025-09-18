Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain For THESE Places
Rain Alert: The rain is once again lashing the Telugu states. For the past two days, sudden rains have been occurring in several areas. According to meteorological department officials, there is a possibility of rain on Thursday (today) as well
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather
Weather changes are due to surface troughs from Madhya Pradesh to the Bay of Bengal and from South Karnataka to the Comorin area. Some parts of the state have intense heat, others rain.
Widespread rains were recorded in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. The weather department warns of thundershowers in the next 24 hours, with heavy rain likely in Rayalaseema.
The Disaster Management Dept. warns of heavy rain with lightning on Thursday. Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, and several coastal districts are expected to be heavily impacted.
Telangana will see evening showers. Hyderabad expects light to moderate rain from 4 PM to 1 AM, likely causing traffic issues. AP will have sun, then coastal showers and heavy rain in Rayalaseema.
Winds: Up to 34 km/h in Bay of Bengal. Temp: 30-31°C in Telangana, 32-34°C in AP. Humidity will exceed 90% at night in both states, increasing the chance of more rain.
