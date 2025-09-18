Delhi Govt Launches CET 2025 Scheme: Free Coaching For Government School Students

Delhi Government Free Coaching Scheme 2025: The Delhi government has introduced an exciting new initiative for government school students-CET-2025. This scheme offers completely free coaching for major competitive exams such as JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET, CLAT, CA Foundation, and CUET (UG). Registration is now open! Learn who is eligible, how and where to apply, and the deadline to register.

What benefits will students get from the CET-2025 scheme?

Under this scheme, students will be provided with completely free coaching. This will include course fees and study material, practice test papers, daily tests, and guidance. This coaching will be conducted at renowned institutions in Delhi to ensure students receive quality preparation.

How many seats are there?

According to the Directorate of Education, 2,200 seats have been allocated for this scheme. A special feature is that some of these seats are reserved exclusively for girls. For JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation, 50 percent of the seats will be for girls. For CUET, 150 seats are reserved for women.

Who can apply?

Class 11 students: Can apply for coaching for JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation.

Class 12 students of all streams: Can apply for coaching for CUET (UG).

Please note - each student can choose only one course. There will be no opportunity to change the course after registration.

How will the selection be done?

For this scheme, there will first be an entrance exam, which will be conducted between October 12 and 26 in Delhi's government schools. The admit card will be available 2 days before the exam. Roll number and center details will be provided 5 days before the test. Students who clear the exam will be called for counseling, where they can choose their preferred coaching institute.

How to apply for CET 2025 Delhi?



The application process is completely online.

Students need to visit the website of the Delhi Government's Directorate of Education to fill out the form.

The last date for registration is September 30, 2025. Students should note that providing incorrect information may lead to the cancellation of their registration.