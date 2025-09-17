C3.AI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against C3.Ai, Inc. - AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler , a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against C3 , Inc. (“C3” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AI), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 26, 2025 to August 8, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

C3 investors should visit us at or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

C3 and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2025, the Company disclosed disappointing preliminary financial results for 1Q 2026 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2026, attributing its poor sales results and lowered guidance to“the reorganization with new leadership” as well as the health ailments of its Chief Executive Officer.

On this news, the price of C3's shares fell from a closing price of $22.13 per share on August 8, 2025 to $16.47 per share on August 11, 2025, a decline of about 25.58%.

The case is John Liggett Sr. v. Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-07129.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit .