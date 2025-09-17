Sudan Looks To Brazil For Reconstruction Support

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The government of Sudan presented investment opportunities in the reconstruction of the country following the easing of the conflict that had broken out in 2023. The“Sudan-Brazil Economic Forum 2025: Reconstruction and Investments” was held on Wednesday (17) by the Embassy of Sudan in Brasília with support from the(ABCC ). The event brought together businesspeople and public officials from both countries at the headquarters of the ABCC in São Paulo.

Dib: Easing of the conflict opens up opportunities for renewed cooperation

Ministers and representatives of various ministries said that Sudan is addressing the issues of the conflict and that the country needs to rebuild its infrastructure in order to return to growth and combat hunger and poverty. One sector expected to drive this expansion is agribusiness. Due to similar conditions in climate, soil, rainfall, and water availability, Brazil is a partner with whom Sudan seeks to strengthen commercial ties.

According to data from the Brazilian Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, in 2022, before the conflict, Brazil exported USD 82.9 million to Sudan, mainly in wheat, and imported USD 56,000, mostly in gum arabic. In 2024, during the conflict, exports totaled USD 14.3 million, especially in sugar and poultry, while imports reached USD 300 thousand in gum arabic.

A representative of the Sudanese National Investment Authority, Islam El-Sadig Salama, said one of the country's geographic advantages is its Red Sea coastline, which allows Sudan to serve as a corridor for products from African nations without access to the sea. He also noted that the government has offered incentives to international investors, such as tax exemptions for foreign employees, customs exemptions, and for companies that remit future profits earned in Sudan to their parent companies abroad.

A representative of Sudan's Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation, Mohamed Elammin Yousif Ahmed, said there is an objective to increase agricultural productivity.“We have an economic development plan centered on the agricultural sector, which is dynamic and fast-growing,” he said. The country aims to expand productivity, the consumer market, and exports.“The government is committed to supporting the agricultural sector,” he added.

Sugarcane production, an area in which Brazil and Sudan have previously collaborated, is another focus for future cooperation partnerships. The forum also presented opportunities in mining and livestock. The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Minerals, Hind Siddiq Adam Hamid, said Sudan has reserves of gold and rare metals, as well as copper, silica, and silver. However, to exploit them, geological mapping of these areas is necessary-a process that was interrupted by the conflict.

Magzoub said there are opportunities in livestock breeding and slaughtering in Sudan

The representative of Sudan's Ministry of Animal Resources, Amal Babiker Abdelrahim Magzoub, said there are opportunities in livestock breeding and slaughtering both for halal food-products prepared according to Islamic law-and for other bovine-derived products, such as leather.

“It is a fundamental sector to ensure food security, economic development, and exports. Investment in it is urgent, as it was affected by the war, and we need international cooperation. We want to establish strategic partnerships with Brazil,” said Magzoub. She added that the country intends to develop the fishing industry due to the potential offered by Sudan's Red Sea coast. The CEO of Giad Engineering Group, Abdullah Abdulmarouf, added that the country aims to leverage Brazil's experience to improve its industry.

The Director of the Africa Department at Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Augusto Martins Cesar, said there is economic potential in Sudan's reconstruction and believes that the country's situation will continue to improve. International agricultural consultant Sebastião Barbosa noted that Sudan shares similar climate and soil conditions with Brazil and needs to invest in technology, as well as provide proper nutrition and health care for plants and animals, in order for its crops and livestock to thrive. Consultant and economist Sebastião Macedo highlighted the Brazilian sugar-energy sector as a success story, producing clean fuel and exporting 80% of its sugar output.

Antonio Augusto Martins Cesar represented Brazil's Foreign Ministry at the forum

The founder of Fiolabor, Adolfo Fiorenzano, shared his experience in travel and business with Sudan prior to the conflict, including a contract for administrative services with a local hospital. He now aims to bring services to the Arab country such as teleradiology, which involves issuing medical reports for imaging exams remotely, telemedicine, and toxicology testing.“I want to do business in your country,” he told the audience.

The forum was opened by ABCC President William Adib Dib Jr. He noted that, with the easing of the conflict, Sudan offers opportunities that Brazilian companies“cannot afford to overlook.” He also reminded the audience that Brazil and Sudan have a history of cooperation and that Sudan is a country rich in fertile land for agriculture.

“Unfortunately, this exchange that began a few years ago was interrupted by the civil conflict that divided the country and still leaves its mark in some regions. Brazilian and Sudanese farms were abandoned, and investment plans had to be postponed. With the easing of the conflict and the gradual return to normalcy in the country, as evidenced by the significant Sudanese delegation here, we foresee the possibility of resuming the successful collaboration between Brazilians and Sudanese,” said Dib.

The Ambassador of Sudan in Brasília, Ahmed Eltigani Mohamed Swar, said his country sees Brazil as a strategic partner, recognized for its expertise in various sectors, including agriculture.“We believe that reconstruction is not limited to rebuilding infrastructure but also includes the training and development of human capital,” he said, emphasizing the importance for the country of creating a productive environment that fosters the development of its population.

Dib in a meeting with the Sudanese delegation at the Arab Chamber

Dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil and Ambassador of Palestine in Brasília, Ibrahim Alzeben, said that Brazil's growth combines economic development with social progress, and that Brazil's experience in promoting the development of both the country and its people can be beneficial for the peoples of both nations.

“Sudan has gone through difficult circumstances in recent years and a devastating war that left deep marks on its infrastructure and the lives of its people, but the Sudanese people have proven that they have always had the ability to rise again and are now entering a new phase-a phase of reconstruction-which requires that brothers and friends support them, not just with words, but also through actions and real cooperation,” he said.

The event was attended by the ABCC's International Relations Vice President & Secretary-General Mohamad Orra Mourad, Marketing Vice President Silvia Antibas, statutory directors Suzana Chohfi, William Atui, and Arthur Jafet, as well as the Ambassador of Libya in Brasília, Osama Ibrahim Ayad Sawan, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy, Firas Hassan Hashim Al-Hammadany, and the Commercial Consul of Egypt in São Paulo, Islam A. Taha, among other leaders and guests.

