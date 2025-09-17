Egypt's PM Says Gaza War Dominating Political Scene, Vows To Continue Economic Reform

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday that current events in the region are dominating the political scene and that the government is moving forward with its economic reform programme while navigating these challenges.

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Madbouly referred to a recent meeting he held with Egyptian newspaper and website editors-in-chief, where he discussed the country's political and economic situation.

“We summarised the fixed position of the Egyptian state regarding the political situation in the region by recounting the strong and expressive messages... in the speech of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Arab-Islamic summit,” Madbouly said.

He highlighted Sisi's condemnation of the“aggression” against Qatar as a“serious violation of international law” and the president's warning that“unrestrained Israeli behaviour” threatens to expand the conflict in the region. He also reiterated Egypt's rejection of the targeting of civilians and the policy of“collective punishment and starvation” practiced by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Madbouly stated that Egypt's political stance is“fixed and clear,” and that it seeks“full coordination with Islamic countries.”

Regarding the regional situation, the prime minister said Egypt has clear plans to deal with any attempts to push Palestinians towards its borders, affirming Egypt's“firm principles” in rejecting displacement and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.

On the domestic front, the prime minister stressed that the government is continuing with its economic reform approach, particularly with the launch of the“National Narrative for Economic Development” for public dialogue.

He noted that economic growth indicators are positive, with the dollar exchange rate stabilising.“The fruits of these efforts will gradually be reflected on the citizen,” he said.

Madbouly also discussed the government's efforts to address prices and support citizens, pointing to the relocation of 1.5 million families from informal settlements and the 7 million families benefiting from the“Takaful and Karama” social support programme.

He revealed that the second phase of the universal health insurance system would be accelerated, starting with Alexandria.

Madbouly said that private sector investment has exceeded 60% of total investments and that the state is returning to its natural role of providing basic needs. He also noted that 60% of Egypt's energy production relies on gas, with a rapid expansion of renewable energy sources underway to reach a target of 42%.

He stated that continuing on the current economic path will lead to a tangible improvement within two years but warnedthat any major escalation in Gaza could have repercussions on the situation in Egypt and the region.