Labour Minister Meets ILO Director-General


2025-09-17 11:02:23
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri met yesterday with Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Gilbert Houngbo in Geneva, Switzerland. The meeting discussed avenues of co-operation between the State of Qatar and the ILO and ways to further strengthen and develop them in the coming period. HE Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri also addressed the repercussions of the treacherous Israeli aggression on Doha, describing it as a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law. He urged the ILO to take the necessary measures to condemn this aggression and to stand firmly against Israeli attacks.

