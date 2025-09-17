Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
United States Champions Free Expression, Ceases Censorship Frameworks

The United States has ceased all Frameworks to Counter Foreign State Information Manipulation and any associated instruments implemented by the former administration. On April 16, Secretary of State Marco Rubio directed the closure of the Department’s Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (R/FIMI) Hub, formerly known as the Global Engagement Center (GEC). The Framework, initially launched by the GEC to counter so-called disinformation, devolved into tools for political censorship instead of protecting Americans from foreign adversarial propaganda. These actions align with President Trump’s January 20 Executive Order on Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship, which prohibits federal censorship and promotes freedom of expression.

Through free speech, the United States will counter genuine malign propaganda from adversaries that threaten our national security, while protecting Americans’ right to exchange ideas.

