VOOPOO VMATE I3 Is Here: 3X Freedom In Your Pocket Carry-Free, Leak-Free, Worry-Free
Designed for Everyday Ease and Endurance
The VMATE i3 redefines portability with its ultra-lightweight 49.8g aluminum alloy body, weighing about as much as a typical egg and significantly lighter than most pods on the market. Like a car key or a small badge, it slips effortlessly into any pocket, offering unmatched convenience. Powered by a high-capacity 1500mAh battery, it delivers enduring performance that keeps power anxiety at bay. Fast charging via Type-C (5V/2A) means spending less time waiting and more time enjoying. With an adjustable output range of 5-30W and precise airflow control, the VMATE i3 delivers consistent and satisfying vaping experiences for both MTL and RDL draws. Built on GENE AI 2.0, VMATE i3 integrates seven safety protections for secure operation.
Leak-Proof Technology Meets Distinctive Style
The advanced VMATE Top Fill Cartridge provides longevity, rich and consistent flavor, as well as a leak-proof performance. The cartridge offers 3mL capacity and easy topside filling. The VMATE i3 is compatible with both the VMATE Top Fill Cartridge and the VMATE Cartridge V2, ensuring flexibility for every user. The device features three unique textures and a signature Neon Light Strip that clearly displays battery levels: red for ≤30%, blue for 30%-70%, and green for ≥70%. Seven colors allow users to express their style.
As VOOPOO continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge solutions tailored to the needs of today's discerning consumers, VMATE i3 is poised to become the go-to choice for those who pursue excellent performance at a reasonable price. Experience the next level of freedom and reliability-discover VMATE i3.
Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.
Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co.,Ltd
Victor Liu
...
Shenzhen
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
