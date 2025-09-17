DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Pubmatic

If you purchased or acquired securities in PubMatic between February 27, 2025 and August 11, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PubMatic, Inc. (“PubMatic” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PUBM) and reminds investors of the October 20, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that a top DSP buyer was shifting a significant number of clients to a new platform which evaluated inventory differently; (2) that, as a result, PubMatic was seeing a reduction in ad spend and revenue from this top DSP buyer; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 11, 2025, after the market closed, PubMatic released its second quarter 2025 financial report. In its report, PubMatic's Chief Financial Officer, Steven Pantelick, revealed that the Company's outlook reflects“a reduction in ad spend from one of [its] top DSP partners.” The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Goel, further revealed that a“top DSP buyer” had“shifted a significant number of clients to a new platform that evaluates inventory differently” causing significant headwinds. Goel stated, in response to the inventory valuation change, the Company would“need to do a better job . . . to prioritize across all the hundreds of billions of daily ad impressions that we have, which subset of those impressions that we send to this DSP.”

On this news, PubMatic's stock price fell $2.23, or 21.1%, to close at $8.34 per share on August 12, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding PubMatic's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

