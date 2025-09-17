Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Enerama, Sets Annual General Meeting, And Appoints Brittany Ray-Wilks As COO

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) ("PBFG" or the "Company") announces three significant corporate developments as it continues to execute on its growth strategy.

Enerama Distribution Agreement

PBFG has entered into a binding framework agreement with Enerama Çevre Teknolojileri A.Ş. ("Enerama"), a Turkish environmental technologies company. Under the agreement, PBFG receives exclusive rights in North and South America to distribute and resell Enerama's innovative Dragon Climate Control and Pyramid Garden Vertical Farming technologies, as well as future products in Enerama's development roadmap.

The agreement also grants PBFG non-exclusive rights to market Enerama products globally, establishing a dealer network across the Americas and beyond. Sales targets over the next three years are structured to align distribution performance with equity participation, giving PBFG the right to earn up to 80% ownership in Enerama through milestone achievements.

Annual General Meeting

Pursuant to an Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia pronounced September 12, 2025, the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for financial years ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2024, will be held concurrently on November 24, 2025. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM is October 15, 2025. Details regarding meeting format, agenda, and voting instructions will be distributed to shareholders in the coming weeks.

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

PBFG is pleased to announce the appointment of Brittany Ray-Wilks as Chief Operating Officer.

Brittany is an accomplished senior executive with extensive experience leading both private and public companies across industrial services, construction, engineering, and manufacturing sectors. She previously served as President & COO of Creo Tech Industrial Group, where she drove strategic growth through operational excellence, M&A integration, and organizational development. Prior to that, she was EVP of Organizational Development at Atlas Engineered Products (TSXV: AEP), where she oversaw HR leadership, investor relations, strategic marketing, and corporate governance.

Recognized for her ability to scale operations, foster strong stakeholder relationships, and deliver long-term value, Brittany will play a pivotal role in advancing PBFG's operational and strategic initiatives.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

