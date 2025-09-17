Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $123.83 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Through 2025?

The size of the market for infrastructure related to liquefied natural gas (LNG) has seen a robust increase in recent times. The value is projected to rise from $64.85 billion in 2024 and reach $74.2 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The substantial growth in the previous period is due to factors such as the increased demand for natural gas, a surge in global commerce, advancements in technology, regulatory backing, and geopolitical circumstances.

The market size of the liquefied natural gas (lng) infrastructure is predicted to dramatically increase in the coming years, reaching $123.83 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. This surge during the forecasted time frame is primarily due to factors such as the growing use of LNG bunkering for maritime transportation, the development of small-scale LNG applications, the escalating demand for LNG as fuel in heavy-duty vehicles, the fast-paced growth of floating LNG (FLNG) facilities, and the growth of LNG-powered power generation plants. Some notable trends in this period are the integration of renewable energy sources in LNG facilities, digital technology utilization for better efficiency and safety, emergence of new LNG import and export markets, increased investment in LNG liquefaction capacity, and creation of cutting-edge liquefaction and regasification technologies.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market?

Growing demand for electricity generation is contributing to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure market. Increasing reliance on electric appliances, air conditioning, and heating is driving electricity demand. LNG infrastructure provides flexibility in trading and pricing, making natural gas more competitive. According to the International Energy Agency, OECD net electricity production in July 2024 reached 996.1 TWh, up 2.6% from July 2023. As a result, electricity demand growth is supporting the LNG infrastructure market .

Which Players Dominate The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure include:

. Chevron Corporation

. China Harbour Engineering Company

. Petronas Ltd.

. Vinci SA

. Cheniere Energy Inc.

. Linde plc

. Samsung C&T Corporation

. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

. Bechtel Corporation

. INPEX Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market In The Future?

Prominent enterprises involved in the LNG infrastructure arena are fixated on creating and investing in novel liquefied natural gas undertakings such as the Port Arthur LNG project, a move intended to hasten the expansion and progression of the natural gas sector. The Port Arthur LNG initiative is a significant infrastructure progression designed to broaden LNG activities, generate employment, spur economic expansion, and enhance the security of America's energy supply. For instance, in March 2023, Sempra, an American energy infrastructure firm, initiated the Port Arthur LNG project; a state-of-the-art liquefaction facility anticipated to supply copious, clean, dependable, and cost-effective U.S. natural gas to global markets. The proposed initiative incorporates two natural gas liquefaction trains, LNG storage tanks, and other related facilities capable of producing around 13.5 Mtpa of LNG, thus allowing an export of approximately 11 Mtpa of LNG on a sustainable basis. Furthermore, design modifications have been made to diminish the proposed LNG projects' aggregate emissions, including electric drives, sourcing power from renewable sources, and implementing other technological solutions.

Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The liquefied natural gas (lng) infrastructuremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Production Infrastructure, Transportation Infrastructure, Regasification Infrastructure, Distribution Infrastructure, Storage Facilities, Other Types

2) By Production: Liquefaction Plants, Natural Gas Processing Facilities, LNG Storage Tanks, Others

3) By Distribution: Pipeline Networks, Virtual Pipeline Solutions

4) By End User Industry: Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Electric Power Generation, Marine Transport

Subsegments:

1) By Production Infrastructure: Liquefaction Plants, Modular LNG Plants, Floating LNG (FLNG) Units

2) By Transportation Infrastructure: LNG Carriers, LNG Bunkering Vessels, LNG Trucks, LNG Railcars, Pipelines for LNG Transport

3) By Regasification Infrastructure: Onshore Regasification Terminals, Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRUs), Regasification Plants, Regasification Systems

4) By Distribution Infrastructure: LNG Distribution Stations, LNG Delivery Trucks, LNG Depots, Distribution Networks (Pipeline Or Other Delivery Systems)

5) By Storage Facilities: LNG Storage Tanks (Onshore), Offshore Storage Facilities, Floating Storage Units (FSUs), Underground LNG Storage

6) By Other Types: Small-scale LNG Infrastructure, Integrated LNG Solutions, LNG Supply Chain Optimization Technology, LNG Fuels For Transportation And Industry

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominant position in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure market. It is also predicted to demonstrate the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report on the LNG infrastructure market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

