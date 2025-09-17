Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Rxsight, Inc. (RXST)
The Complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. The Complaint alleges that specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was experiencing“adoption challenges” and/or structural issues resulting in declines in sales and utilization; (2) Defendants had overstated the demand for RxSight's products; (3) as a result, RxSight was unlikely to meet its own previously issued finanical guidance for fiscal year 2025; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of RxSight should contact the Firm prior to the September 22, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .
