Desalination Technologies Market Set To Reach $32.91 Billion By 2029

Desalination Technologies Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Desalination Technologies Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Desalination Technologies Market Through 2025?

The market size of desalination technologies has seen a quick expansion in the past years. Its value is predicted to rise from $19.47 billion in 2024 to $21.49 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The historical period's growth can be tied back to enhanced capabilities of desalination systems, ongoing advancements in graphene-based membranes, emphasis on lowering brine output and amplifying freshwater recovery, rising focus on hydroponic agriculture, along with government efforts and investments.

Rapid expansion is predicted for the desalination technologies market size in the forthcoming years, with the market value anticipated to reach $32.91 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This prospective growth in the forecast period is likely due to escalating water scarcity issues, an increased requirement for freshwater, resulting in a surge in desalination projects, hybrid desalination's role in diminishing carbon footprints and providing superior quality water, and a rising demand for desalination systems worldwide. During the forecast period, major trends are expected to include advancements in membrane technology, the incorporation of IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies, the creation of novel and sustainable desalination technologies, the emergence of intelligent innovations, and further improvements in membrane technologies.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Desalination Technologies Market?

Increasing water scarcity is pushing the desalination technology market. Factors such as climate change, pollution, over-extraction, and poor water management are worsening scarcity. Desalination provides reliable freshwater in stressed regions while encouraging conservation. For instance, in March 2023, UNESCO projected that 1.7 to 2.4 billion urban residents could face water scarcity by 2050. Hence, rising scarcity is propelling the desalination technology market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Desalination Technologies Market?

Major players in the Desalination Technologies include:

. Hitachi Ltd.

. Veolia Environnement SA

. Suez SA

. Acciona SA

. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

. Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd.

. Danfoss A/S

. Webuild SpA

. Xylem Inc.

. Abengoa SA

What Are The Top Trends In The Desalination Technologies Industry ?

Leading firms in the desalination technology market, are leaning into the development of cutting-edge solutions, such as the versatile plug-and-play reverse osmosis technology, in order to enhance their competitive position. This technology simplifies the process of installation and operation and efficiently caters to water treatment requirements, ensuring a stable supply of superior quality freshwater. To illustrate, Veolia Water Technologies, a water treatment company from France, unveiled a novel integrated plug-and-play reverse osmosis (RO) technology known as Barrel in April 2022. This technology is ideal for wastewater reuse and low-pressure RO applications and produces top-quality freshwater in compliance with stringent water quality norms. In addition to these, the technology has the flexibility to offer capacities ranging from 400 m3/day up to 50,000 m3/day per unit and also contributes to a decrease in electricity consumption by about 0.05 kWh/m3 for each unit of freshwater produced.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Desalination Technologies Market

The desalination technologiesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Reverse Osmosis (RO), Multi-Stage Flash (MSF), Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

2) By Source: Sea Water, Brackish Water, River Water, Other Sources

3) By Application: Municipal, Industrial, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Reverse Osmosis (RO): Low-Pressure RO, High-Pressure RO, Hybrid RO

2) By Multi-Stage Flash (MSF): Low-Temperature MSF, High-Temperature MSF

3) By Multi-Effect Distillation (MED): Vapor Compression MED, Thermo-Compression MED

Global Desalination Technologies Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the way as the biggest market for desalination technologies. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming forecast period. The desalination technologies market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

