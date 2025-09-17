Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-09-17 08:07:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Israeli occupation ground offensive in Gaza.
NEW YORK - The UNSC unanimously adopted a resolution mandating a high-level envoy supporting cooperation between Kuwait and Iraq on retrieving the remains of Kuwaiti martyrs and missing individuals as well as the return of properties.
KUWAIT - First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah orders increasing police presence in streets for rapid response to any emergency.
KUWAIT - The Central Bank of Kuwait decided to cut the discount rate by 25 basis points to from 4 percent to 3.75 percent effective Thursday September 18.
VIENNA - Kuwait is committed to enhancing technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Kuwait's envoy.
KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tunisian Defense Minister Khaled Sehli.
WASHINGTON - The National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC) has promoted Fawaz Almudhaf, a Kuwaiti national, to lead its external affairs department.
RAMALLAH - Israeli occupation latest aggression on Gaza Strip left 98 martyrs and 385 injured Gazans during the past 24 hours, the local health authorities said. (end)
ibi


MENAFN17092025000071011013ID1110077084

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search