Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Israeli occupation ground offensive in Gaza.
NEW YORK - The UNSC unanimously adopted a resolution mandating a high-level envoy supporting cooperation between Kuwait and Iraq on retrieving the remains of Kuwaiti martyrs and missing individuals as well as the return of properties.
KUWAIT - First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah orders increasing police presence in streets for rapid response to any emergency.
KUWAIT - The Central Bank of Kuwait decided to cut the discount rate by 25 basis points to from 4 percent to 3.75 percent effective Thursday September 18.
VIENNA - Kuwait is committed to enhancing technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Kuwait's envoy.
KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tunisian Defense Minister Khaled Sehli.
WASHINGTON - The National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC) has promoted Fawaz Almudhaf, a Kuwaiti national, to lead its external affairs department.
RAMALLAH - Israeli occupation latest aggression on Gaza Strip left 98 martyrs and 385 injured Gazans during the past 24 hours, the local health authorities said. (end)
