Sandra Day O'connor Institute Welcomes New Members To Board Of Directors

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Sandra Day O'Connor Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Hayes, Beau Lane and Bettina Nava to its Board of Directors. All bring exceptional leadership and a strong commitment to public service, aligning with the Institute's mission to promote civics education, civic engagement, and civil discourse.

Peter Hayes is the former Associate General Manager & Chief Public Affairs Executive for the Salt River Project. Hayes directed SRP's congressional and federal relations in Washington, D.C., before returning to Arizona to assume responsibility for the utility's federal, state and local government relations. Prior to joining SRP, Hayes worked on Capitol Hill for the U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader, John J. Rhodes from Arizona's First Congressional District.

Beau Lane is Partner and Executive Chairman of Lane Terralever, a nationally recognized marketing and advertising agency. Under his leadership, the firm has earned industry acclaim and partnered with clients such as the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, Visit Phoenix, and the Arizona Cardinals. Named the 2013 Ad Person of the Year by the Phoenix Ad Club, Lane is known for his expertise in strategic communications and his active engagement in civic and community causes.

Bettina Nava is a Partner at Nexus Strategy Group, where she specializes in communications, public affairs, and strategic partnerships. She previously served as State Director for U.S. Senator John McCain and held senior roles with the McCain 2008 presidential campaign and Governor Fife Symington. Nava has served on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Phoenix Art Museum and the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and has received several community leadership awards.

“We are honored to welcome Bettina, Beau and Peter to our Board of Directors,” said Phillip Francis, National Advisory Board Co-Chair.“Their commitment to leadership, service, and civic responsibility reflects the values Justice O'Connor championed throughout her life and career.”

The 2025-2026 Board Officers include:

- Philip L. Francis, Co-Chair of the Board - Past Chairman and CEO of Petsmart Inc.

- Gay Firestone Wray, Co-Chair of the Board - President of the Roger S. Firestone Foundation

- Kelly Barr, Vice Chair - Chief Alliance Officer and Associate Vice-President, Global Futures Laboratory Arizona State University

- Rufus Glasper, Secretary - President & CEO, League for Innovation in the Community College

- Brian Scott, Treasurer - Executive Vice President, Nationwide Director of Private Banking, MidFirst Bank

- Matthew P. Feeney, Immediate Past Chairman - Partner at Snell & Wilmer

The Institute's Board of Directors consists of 30 members who provide fiduciary and programmatic oversight, fulfilling the organization bylaws. The Board receives additional support from the National Advisory and Emeritus Board as the Institute continues to expand its efforts and reach in civil education, civic engagement, and civil discourse. The members participating on these boards bring various experiences from Fortune 500 companies to education as they seek to continue the impact of Justice O'Connor's efforts.

To learn more about the members of the Board of Directors, National Advisory Board, and Emeritus Board of the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute, please visit: oconnorinstitute/members.

About the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute

Founded in 2009 by Justice Sandra Day O'Connor following her retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, the nonpartisan nonprofit continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civics education, civil discourse and civic engagement. The vision of the Institute is to create a nation where important policy decisions affecting our future are made through a process of critical analysis of facts and informed participation of all citizens. Learn more at OConnorInstitute.

