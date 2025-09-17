New Report: Texas Women Lead Politically, But Redistricting Threatens To Roll Back Progress

Future Foward Women Logo

Texas ranks fourth in the nation for women's political representation and near the bottom in health, economic security, and legal protections.

- C. Nicole Mason, PhD, President & CEO, Future Forward Women

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new state report from Future Forward Women finds that while Texas women have made historic strides in political representation-ranking 4th nationally-these gains are undermined by policy gaps and rollbacks and aggressive redistricting efforts that threaten to reverse progress.

The 2025 U.S. Women's Power & Influence Index ranks Texas 45th overall, exposing sharp disconnects between women's representation in elected office and their lived outcomes. Texas women continue to face stark economic inequities, earning just 83 cents on the dollar compared to men, amounting to more than $60 billion annually in lost wages. In addition, Texas ranks 51st in women's health, with more than 20% uninsured-the highest rate in the country.

“Texas illustrates a sharp contradiction. Women hold significant political power, yet policy choices and deepening disparities prevent them from fully realizing it.”- C. Nicole Mason , PhD, President & CEO, Future Forward Women.“By expanding healthcare, closing wage gaps, and protecting voting rights, Texas can move beyond recent setbacks and build a future where women and families not only participate, but thrive.”

Report Highlights:

Redistricting Weakens Women's Power: New maps risk erasing recent gains, especially for Latina and Black women, by reducing electoral opportunities in majority-minority districts.

Overall Ranking: Texas ranks 45th out of 51 states and D.C. in the 2025 Index.

Political Representation: Texas ranks 4th, with 61 women serving in the Legislature; more than half are women of color.

Voter Participation: In 2024, women outvoted men, 59% vs. 56%.

Economic Outcomes: Texas ranks 21st. Women earn 83¢ per $1 that men earn, costing $60 billion annually in lost wages.

Health Outcomes: Texas ranks 51st (last) in women's health; more than 20% are uninsured, double the national average.

Education: Only one-third of Texas women hold a bachelor's degree or higher, with sharp racial disparities.

Download the full Texas report at: futureforwardwomen

About Future Forward Women

Future Forward Women is a new national initiative to build women's power and influence in the U.S. We unite, convene, and support catalytic leaders, organizations, and changemakers committed to driving lasting change in the lives of women, girls, and families. Our goal is to WIN big for women and families across all 50 states.

About the U.S. Women's Power and Influence Index

Future Forward Women's Power and Influence Index assesses women's power and influence in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The index comprehensively analyzes the economic security and well-being, health and safety, civic engagement and political inclusion, and public policy and legal protections for women in each state.

Collectively, these measures provide timely insight into the lives of American women and the inequitable and varied conditions they encounter within their state's borders and homes.

Download the full U.S. Women's Power and Influence Index at:

