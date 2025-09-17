ERC Restaurant Consulting Unveils New Website To Empower Restaurant Success

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Enterprise Restaurant Consulting Services"Enterprise Restaurant Consulting in Canada drives restaurant growth and franchise success with expert strategies, proven solutions, and sustainable results.

Toronto, ON - September 17, 2025 - ERC Restaurant Consulting, Canada's go-to firm for restaurant growth and franchise success, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new website, Enterprise Restaurant Consulting .

With a fresh, user-friendly design, the site showcases ERC's 35+ years of expertise in helping QSRs and full-service restaurants scale with operational excellence and franchise systems that work.

Founded by industry veteran Tom Missios, ERC has supported over 100 restaurant brands across Canada and the U.S., driving $150M+ in combined franchise system sales.

The new website is a one-stop hub for restaurant owners and franchisees, offering insights into ERC's core services: franchise development, operations, SOP creation, menu engineering, kitchen design, and brand development.

“We built this website to be a resource for restaurant owners, just like the support I wished for when scaling my own concepts.” says Tom Missios, ERC's founder.

From dishwasher to multi-unit franchise owner to VP of Operations for brands like Quiznos, Tom's hands-on journey fuels ERC's mission to deliver practical, results-driven solutions.

Highlights of the new website include:



Streamlined Navigation: Easily explore ERC's services, success stories, and resources tailored for restaurant growth.

Franchisee-Focused Tools: Insights on Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDD), onboarding systems, and SOPs to empower franchise success.

Case Studies: Real-world examples of ERC's impact, from boosting profitability to launching 100+ stores in a single year. Contact Hub: Connect with ERC's team at their Restaurant Consulting website or via email at ... for personalized consulting.



With a track record of crafting 10,000+ SOPs, manuals, and franchise resources, and serving clients across 13+ provinces and territories, ERC's new website reflects its commitment to innovation and accessibility.

Whether you're a budding restaurateur or an established brand ready to franchise, ERC's new digital home is here to guide you to sustainable success.

About ERC Restaurant Consulting:

Led by Tom Missios, ERC Restaurant Consulting brings over three decades of expertise to help restaurants thrive.

From menu engineering to kitchen design to franchise development, ERC delivers tailored strategies for operational precision and growth.

Learn more at erestaurantconsulting .