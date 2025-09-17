Crofton Chiropractor Sounds Alarm On Tech Neck Epidemic

Crofton, MD - Long hours at desks and endless scrolling are taking a toll on Crofton residents' spines. Dr. Lief Hands, a leading chiropractor in Crofton , says more people than ever are showing up with neck pain, headaches, and lower back problems caused by“tech neck” and poor posture.







“Many people don't realize just how much screen time affects their spine,” said Dr. Hands, DC, owner of Precise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation, a top-rated chiropractor in Crofton, MD.“We're seeing younger patients with chronic stiffness, headaches, and fatigue that used to show up later in life. The good news is, with the right care and simple posture changes, we can often get people feeling better fast and help prevent these problems from becoming long-term issues.”

Posture Tips from a Chiropractor Crofton Residents Trust

Dr. Hands recommends these simple steps to protect your spine and fight tech neck:



Keep Screens at Eye Level: Whether at work or home, raise monitors so you aren't constantly looking down.

Take a Break Every 30–45 Minutes: Stand up, stretch, and move around to relieve spinal pressure.

Strengthen Core Muscles: Gentle exercises help support proper posture and reduce pain.

Check Your Chair: Use supportive seating that keeps hips and knees at 90 degrees. Listen to Your Body: If you feel pain, tingling, or headaches regularly, don't ignore it.

Real Results from a Chiropractor in Crofton, MD

One recent patient review highlights the impact of chiropractic care:

“I'm 27 and came in with constant upper and lower back aches that were keeping me out of the gym and away from the active lifestyle I used to love. Sitting at a desk job really took a toll on me, but thanks to Dr. Hands I've been able to finally get back on track with my fitness again. From the very first adjustment, I felt instant relief. My partner and I both come here now, and we can honestly say it's made such a huge difference for us.”

Helping Crofton Residents Get Back to Living Pain-Free

Located conveniently at 2191 Defense Hwy #222, Precise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation is the go-to chiropractor Crofton patients trust for gentle adjustments, injury rehab, and corrective exercises.

New patients can schedule a consultation today to receive a posture assessment and customized care plan with a trusted chiropractor in Crofton.

About Precise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation

Precise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation is a leading chiropractor in Crofton, MD, serving Crofton, Bowie, Gambrills, and surrounding Anne Arundel County communities. Dr. Lief Hands and his team focus on finding the root cause of pain and creating individualized treatment plans that deliver lasting results.