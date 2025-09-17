Preston Cherouny Calls For Greater Balance, Community Giving, And Humility In Everyday Life

MENAFN - GetNews) Washington, D.C. leader urges individuals to prioritize family, support education, and invest in their communities.

Preston Cherouny, Chief Operating Officer of St. John's Church in Washington, D.C., is raising awareness about the importance of balance, humility, and giving back to the institutions that shape lives. Drawing on personal lessons of perseverance, family values, and philanthropy, Cherouny is encouraging others to reflect on what truly matters and to act in ways that strengthen their communities.

“Success to me-it's in the work,” Cherouny explains.“When you are on, it's the process, not the outcome, that makes me feel good. Success is all about the learning for me.”

Why Balance and Community Giving Matter

Cherouny's call to action is backed by research. Studies show that 76% of Americans report feeling stressed about balancing work and family responsibilities (American Psychological Association, 2023). At the same time, charitable giving in the U.S. has dropped nearly 10% in recent years (Giving USA, 2023), underscoring the need for renewed focus on both balance and generosity.

“This balance is everything,” Cherouny says.“Without it, I will fail again. It's not just about what we achieve but about staying present with those we love.”

Lessons in Resilience and Humility

Cherouny has lived through setbacks and sees failure as a necessary part of growth.“My big mistake is obvious. I failed big time,” he admits.“The success is in accepting you failed and forgive yourself and try to be a better person.”

His personal journey is a reminder that honesty and humility build trust in leadership and in daily life.“By having humility, being honest, valuing the people in your life. Being able to laugh and love others. Finding the good in people, not judging them,” Cherouny notes.

Supporting Education and Community Spaces

In 2025, Cherouny donated $3,000 to Avon Old Farms School, where he attended high school, to help fund teacher housing. He also contributed $1,000 to the Friends of the University of Maryland to support maintenance of the golf course where he is a longtime member.

These contributions reflect a broader need. Nationwide, teacher shortages are rising, with 44% of public schools reporting vacancies in 2023 (NCES, 2023). Meanwhile, community spaces such as parks and golf courses face underfunding, despite evidence that access to recreational areas can improve physical and mental health.

“I write my goals down both short and long term and try to work systematically to achieve them,” says Cherouny.“Supporting education and community resources is part of that. We all need to invest in the places and people who invest in us.”

Call to Action: What People Can Do

Cherouny emphasizes that advocacy begins with individual choices.



Reflect on Balance: Prioritize time with family and friends. Simple steps, like unplugging during dinner or scheduling family days, make a difference.

Support Education: Donate to local schools, volunteer, or mentor students. Even small actions help strengthen the next generation.

Invest in Community Spaces: Contribute to local nonprofits that maintain parks, playgrounds, or recreational facilities. Participation, not just money, matters. Practice Humility: Be honest about failures, learn from them, and use setbacks as stepping stones.

“My wife Merrell stood by me when things got really bad,” Cherouny shares.“That's why I know how important it is to show up for others. If we all did that-just showed up-we'd create stronger families, stronger schools, and stronger communities.”

About Preston Cherouny

Preston Cherouny is the Chief Operating Officer at St. John's Church in Washington, D.C. A graduate of Avon Old Farms School and Skidmore College, Cherouny has dedicated his career to leadership, service, and building community. He is an avid golfer, parishioner, and active supporter of educational and community causes.