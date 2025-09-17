Titletrackr Unveils AI Title Search Tool To Revolutionize Real Estate Title Searches

MENAFN - GetNews)



TitleTrackr, a leading innovator in real estate title and abstract technology, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI Extraction and Automated Report Tool. This advanced solution is designed to automatically extract and chronologically organize data from various title documents, providing a comprehensive history of property ownership and encumbrances and auto typing up the abstract or search report in the exact format the client needs.

TitleTrackr, a leading innovator in real estate title abstracting technology, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI Abstract Tool. This advanced solution is designed to automatically extract and chronologically organize data from various title documents, providing a comprehensive history of property ownership and encumbrances, and then auto typing up the search or abstract report in the exact format their clients need.







Transforming Title Searches with AI

The AI Abstract Tool leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to streamline the traditionally manual and time-consuming process of title searches. By automatically parsing deeds, mortgages, liens, and other pertinent documents, the tool arranges all information by recorded date, offering a clear and concise property history.

“Our AI Abstract Tool is set to redefine the standards of efficiency and accuracy in the title insurance industry,” said Mike Gigliotti, CEO of TitleTrackr.“By automating data extraction, organization and typing, we're enabling professionals to focus more on analysis and client service, rather than manual data extraction and typing.”

Smith Wallach Title Abstract: A Success Story

Smith Wallach Title Abstract, has already integrated TitleTrackr's AI Abstract Tool into their operations. The adoption has resulted in significant improvements in efficiency, accuracy, and cost savings. "Giving this technology a try was one of the best decisions we've made. Mike and his partners are truly onto something special. If you're looking to revolutionize your workflow, you won't be disappointed."

Natalia Smith-Wallach, President

Key Features and Benefits



Automated Data Extraction : Quickly processes ANY title document to extract relevant information.

Chronological Organization : Arranges all extracted data by recorded date, providing a clear property history.

Enhanced Accuracy : Reduces human error by automating the data extraction process.

Time and Cost Efficiency : Significantly cuts down the time and resources required for traditional title searches. Auto Typed Search Reports: Auto type your search report in the exact format needed

Experience the Future of Title Searches

TitleTrackr invites title searchers, abstractors, landmen and professionals to experience the benefits of the AI Abstract Tool firsthand. Interested parties can schedule a demo by visiting TitleTrackr's website .

About TitleTrackr

TitleTrackr is at the forefront of innovation in the real estate title industry, offering advanced solutions that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and client satisfaction. With a commitment to leveraging technology to solve industry challenges, TitleTrackr continues to develop tools that empower professionals and transform traditional processes.