Employee Experience Management Market Recent Trends, Outlook, Size, Share, Top Companies, Industry Analysis, Future Development & Forecast 2028

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Qualtrics (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Workday (US), Zoom Video Communication (US), Culture AMP (Germany), Achievers (Canada), Workleap (Canada), SurveySparrow (US), 15Five (US), Awardco (US), Vantage Circle (US), Quantum Workplace (US)."Employee Experience Management Market by Software (Integrated Software, Standalone Software), Standalone Software (Employee Survey & Feedback, Employee Engagement, Employee Recognition & Rewards, Employee Performance Management) - Global Forecast to 2028.

The Employee Experience Management Market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from USD 6.8 billion in 2023 to USD 11.1 billion by 2028. As awareness of mental health issues grows, companies are putting employee well-being first by implementing stress management programs, flexible work schedules, and mindfulness training. Businesses become more appealing to top talent as a result of a happier, healthier staff that is more productive and has lower absenteeism.

Download PDF Brochure@

The adoption of employee experience management has experienced a remarkable surge in recent years, as government initiatives worldwide are recognizing the significance of effective employee experience management, leading to investments in technologies and the formulation of employee experience management plans. Governments, once synonymous with rigid hierarchies and procedural bureaucracy, are embracing a transformative shift in employee experience management. Recognizing the importance of work-life balance and mental health, governments prioritize well-being initiatives like flexible hours, childcare support, and employee assistance programs. This fosters a happier, healthier workforce, increasing retention and productivity.

The IT & ITeS segment contributed the largest market share in the employee experience management market during the forecast period.

Employee experience management strategies in the IT & ITeS industry focus on creating a dynamic and innovation-driven work environment. Companies prioritize continuous learning and development initiatives to keep employees at the forefront of technological advancements. Career growth opportunities, mentorship programs, and a culture of innovation contribute to retaining top talent.

Effective communication and teamwork are critical components of employee experience management strategies in the collaborative nature of IT & ITeS work. Technology plays a central role, with organizations investing in cutting-edge tools and platforms to facilitate seamless collaboration, enhance productivity, and streamline work processes. Moreover, in the IT & ITeS sector, employee experience management includes initiatives to support employee well-being, considering the potential for burnout in roles often involving tight deadlines and complex projects.

The services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Employee experience management services encompass a range of solutions and strategies to enhance the overall journey and satisfaction of employees within an organization. These services focus on creating a positive and engaging work environment, ultimately contributing to increased productivity, employee retention, and overall organizational success. They bridge the gap between ambition and reality, ensuring new hires hit the ground running with frictionless software adoption. At the same time, existing employees sharpen their skills and embrace change through impactful training. This orchestrated dance of tech enablement and human development fosters confidence, competence, and engagement, propelling employee experience to new heights.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, home to nearly 40% of the world's population, is witnessing diverse implementations of employee experience management technologies. The Asia Pacific region is undergoing a notable surge in adopting employee experience management, driven by the flourishing economies of India, China, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. This growth is particularly pronounced in major cities like Tokyo, Shanghai, Bangalore, and Melbourne, where companies are increasingly recognizing the significance of employee experience management in attracting and retaining talent. In response to the competitive and diverse market, organizations strategically utilize employee experience management to create unique work environments. This involves not only offering competitive compensation packages but also providing appealing career development opportunities and placing a strong emphasis on employee well-being. According to a global employee study by Qualtrics, a noteworthy 75% of employees in the APAC region affirm having trusting relationships at work, with Indian and Malaysian employees standing out at 91% and 88%, respectively, reporting positive workplace relationships.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Employee Experience Management Market

Modern EXM platforms build individualized journey maps that track role-, location- and lifecycle-specific touchpoints (onboarding, promotion, offboarding). These maps enable targeted interventions by showing where experiences diverge across cohorts, so organizations can move from one-size-fits-all programs to tailored, high-impact actions.

Beyond survey scores, leading solutions fuse sentiment analysis (text + voice) with behavioral telemetry (intranet clicks, collaboration patterns, time-to-complete). That combined signal helps detect hidden dissatisfaction or engagement opportunities earlier and with greater precision than traditional pulse surveys.

EXM tools increasingly include machine learning models that translate signals into prioritized, automated recommendations - for managers, HR and individuals - e.g., suggesting targeted learning, manager coaching, or policy changes based on predicted turnover risk and root-cause analysis.

Continuous, omnichannel listening. Unique platforms gather feedback continuously from multiple channels - micro-surveys, chatbots, email, collaboration tools, and even passive signals - allowing realtime course corrections rather than relying on episodic annual surveys. This lowers response friction and captures context-rich feedback.

Major Highlights of the Employee Experience Management Market

The EXM market is witnessing rapid adoption as organizations realize that employee satisfaction directly impacts productivity, retention, and customer experience. Companies are shifting from transactional HR processes to employee-centric strategies, driving investments in experience-focused platforms.

Advanced analytics, natural language processing, and AI-driven recommendation engines are becoming key highlights of the market. These technologies allow organizations to detect hidden sentiments, predict attrition risks, and take proactive measures to improve engagement and well-being.

The traditional annual survey model is being replaced by continuous listening tools that collect feedback in real time through surveys, chatbots, and collaboration tools. This shift enables organizations to respond quickly to employee concerns, fostering a culture of trust and inclusivity.

Employee well-being has emerged as a central theme in EXM platforms. From mental health support and wellness resources to stress management and flexible work arrangements, organizations are leveraging EXM solutions to ensure a healthier, more balanced workforce.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Employee Experience Management Market

The report profiles key players such as Qualtrics (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Workday (US), Zoom Video Communication (US), Culture AMP (Germany), Achievers (Canada), Workleap (Canada), SurveySparrow (US), 15Five (US), Awardco (US), Vantage Circle (US), Quantum Workplace (US), ClearCompany (US), Jostle (Canada), Kudos (Canada), Lattice (US), Bonusly (US), Motivosity (US), WorkTango (US), Blink (US), MO (UK), and Pixida (US).

Qualtrics

Qualtrics is a leader in the experience management (XM) software category; it is a cloud-native software provider that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees – so they can understand their most significant friction points, retain and engage top talent, and deliver the right products and services. Nearly 20,000 organizations worldwide use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. It leads the industry by providing world-class software used by the most renowned brands to deliver exceptional frontline experiences, cultivate high-performing teams, and design products that resonate with users. Beyond being a platform, Qualtrics is the driving force and custodian of the experience management category, catering to over 19,000 clients.

In March 2023, Qualtrics entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, in partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

Oracle ME:

Oracle ME is a complete employee experience platform that guides employees through professional and personal activities, delivers responsive HR service support, and streamlines organizational communication. It also provides tools to strengthen the manager-employee relationship and connect employees with their peers to nurture a greater sense of workplace belonging. It's built as a part of Oracle Cloud HCM. Oracle offers employee experience solutions for various verticals based on their marketing, sales, services, social, and commerce requirements.

SAP (Germany):

SAP offers workplace safety solutions as part of its broader suite of business software and services. Its solutions help organizations manage safety incidents, track compliance with regulations, and enhance employee safety training.

Microsoft (US):

Microsoft provides workplace safety tools and technologies through its Microsoft 365 platform. These include collaboration tools, such as Microsoft Teams, which enable remote work and facilitate communication during emergencies.

Workday (US):

Workday offers cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, including features for managing workplace safety and compliance. Its platform helps organizations track health and safety incidents, conduct risk assessments, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Zoom Video Communication (US):

While primarily known for its video conferencing software, Zoom has also introduced features to enhance workplace safety. These include virtual safety training sessions, remote safety inspections, and real-time communication during emergencies.