Bare Metal Cloud Market Demand, Recent Trends, Outlook, Size, Share, Applications, Advance Technology And Forecast 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Oracle (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Dell Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Huawei Cloud (China), Alibaba Cloud (China), and Vultr (US)."Bare Metal Cloud Market by Service Model (Bare Metal Servers, Instances, Managed Services), Application (HPC, AI/ML & Data Analytics, Gaming & Media, General-purpose Infrastructure), Deployment Type (Public, Private, Hybrid) - Global Forecast to 2030.

The bare metal cloud market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% from its estimated USD 14.32 billion in 2025 to USD 36.71 billion by 2030. Low-latency computing, which facilitates real-time inference and expedites training across distributed systems, is becoming more and more necessary as the demand for AI workloads rises. Companies place a strong emphasis on adaptable compute setups that allow memory, storage, CPU, and GPU to be matched to workloads without the need for virtualization. The need for effective, scalable infrastructure is being driven by the high-performance computing requirements for genomic sequencing and simulations. The use of isolated environments is growing due to security and compliance issues, which makes bare metal cloud crucial for next-generation digital transformation.

Download PDF Brochure@

Bare metal cloud has reshaped enterprise computing by integrating advancements such as GPU acceleration, high-speed interconnects, and automated orchestration for performance-intensive workloads. These innovations deliver ultra-low-latency processing, dedicated hardware control, and seamless compatibility with cloud-native ecosystems, fueling adoption across financial services, gaming, and scientific research. By providing direct access to physical servers without virtualization overhead, bare metal cloud ensures predictable performance, enhanced security, and maximum resource utilization for mission-critical applications. This infrastructure empowers enterprises to run complex analytics, AI training, and high-throughput transactions more efficiently, while minimizing reliance on shared, multi-tenant environments.

Public bare metal segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Public bare metal cloud represents a strong opportunity for vendors and solution providers, delivering single-tenant physical servers through a public cloud model that combines bare metal's control and performance with the scalability and automation of public infrastructure. This approach allows enterprises to provide high-performance compute resources quickly, free from virtualization overhead, making it highly attractive for analytics, gaming, and high-frequency trading. For instance, OVHcloud's January 2023 launch of metal instances introduced infrastructure as code automation via OpenStack and Terraform with pay-as-you-go billing, enabling faster deployments and complete hardware control.

Further strengthening its ecosystem, the October 2024 collaboration under the Ubuntu Certified Public Cloud program ensured optimized Ubuntu images for OVHcloud's public bare metal servers, streamlining OS compatibility and reducing operational complexity. For vendors and solution providers, these advancements highlight the potential to design and deliver offerings that merge cloud agility with bare metal's raw power, giving customers predictable performance, automation, and flexible scaling without compromising hardware exclusively. By integrating public bare metal into their service portfolios, providers can address demand for compute-intensive, rapidly deployable infrastructure across global markets, positioning themselves as strategic partners in next-generation workload delivery.

Small & medium-sized enterprises segment is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

SMEs are expected to drive the fastest growth in the bare metal cloud market during the forecast period, creating strong opportunities for vendors and solution providers. By leveraging bare metal cloud, SMEs can access enterprise-grade infrastructure without the upfront costs of building and managing physical servers. The pay-as-you-go model allows them to support compute-intensive workloads, host resource-heavy applications, and ensure consistent performance without virtualization complexity. In February 2024, Scaleway launched its“Elastic Metal” servers for SMEs, offering instant provisioning, predictable billing, and hardware-level performance tailored to developers, SaaS providers, and digital agencies with expanding workload demands. This move extended infrastructure flexibility traditionally reserved for large enterprises.

Collaborations are also driving SME adoption. In May 2024, OVHcloud partnered with Zenlayer to deliver low-latency bare metal cloud services across emerging markets, enabling SMEs to expand digital services globally without significant infrastructure investment. The integration of dedicated compute resources with edge network coverage provides SMEs access to high-speed, geographically distributed bare metal nodes. For vendors and solution providers, this trend highlights the chance to deliver cost-effective, developer-centered solutions that integrate scalability, GPU acceleration, and global reach. Bare metal cloud positions SMEs to scale quickly, maintain predictable costs, and deliver high-performance applications that meet evolving customer expectations in competitive digital markets.

North America accounts for the largest market during the forecast period

North America is expected to lead the bare metal cloud market due to the growing demand for dedicated computing infrastructure across research, healthcare & life sciences, BFSI, engineering, and government sectors. Organizations with data-intensive tasks such as analytics, simulations, and rendering prefer bare metal systems for consistent performance, fast response, and complete hardware control. In May 2023, Applied Digital Corporation launched its AI Cloud platform in North Dakota to support advanced workloads such as LLM training and graphics rendering. Its adoption through 2024 highlights the increasing interest in infrastructure designed for high throughput and physical isolation.

North America offers a mature infrastructure environment with strong enterprise demand and public sector cloud modernization programs. In October 2024, Equinix entered a joint venture worth USD 15 billion with Singapore's GIC and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to build more US hyperscale data centers totaling over 1.5 gigawatts of new capacity to support compute-intensive workloads. This move expands Equinix Metal's availability across key North American metros and supports higher-density deployments.

In June 2025, Applied Digital signed two 15-year lease agreements with CoreWeave valued at USD 7 billion, under which they will provide sustained infrastructure services for AI and HPC clients. For vendors and solution providers, this means taking advantage of opportunities in bare metal environments where they must provide optimized infrastructure, automation support, energy-efficient cooling, and customized compliance capabilities to align with North America's high-demand computing ecosystem.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Bare Metal Cloud Market

The Bare Metal Cloud market is uniquely characterized by its ability to deliver high-performance computing with minimal latency. Unlike virtualized cloud environments, bare metal servers provide dedicated physical resources without the overhead of hypervisors, ensuring consistent performance for demanding workloads such as AI/ML, gaming, real-time analytics, and financial applications. This performance advantage makes bare metal cloud a preferred choice for enterprises requiring intensive data processing and speed.

A distinguishing feature of the bare metal cloud market is the flexibility it offers in deployment and customization. Enterprises can select hardware configurations tailored to their workload needs, including CPU, GPU, memory, and storage options. This customization extends to operating systems, networking, and security, giving businesses full control over their IT environment while still enjoying the scalability of cloud services.

Security is a critical differentiator in the bare metal cloud market. With dedicated physical servers, enterprises gain isolation from noisy neighbors and potential risks associated with multi-tenancy in public cloud infrastructure. This makes bare metal an ideal solution for organizations in regulated industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and government that require stringent compliance with data sovereignty and privacy regulations.

The bare metal cloud market stands out for its strong compatibility with hybrid and edge computing strategies. Providers are enabling seamless integration between bare metal servers, public cloud resources, and on-premises infrastructure. This flexibility supports diverse enterprise needs-from latency-sensitive edge applications to hybrid cloud deployments-ensuring scalability and adaptability for next-generation IT ecosystems.

Major Highlights of the Bare Metal Cloud Market

The market is witnessing strong growth driven by enterprises seeking high-performance computing for data-intensive workloads. Use cases such as AI/ML model training, big data analytics, gaming, and real-time financial services are fueling adoption, as bare metal cloud ensures low latency, consistent throughput, and high compute power.

Bare metal cloud is becoming a preferred solution in sectors such as BFSI, government, and healthcare due to its enhanced security and compliance benefits. The dedicated infrastructure ensures physical isolation, which aligns with data privacy laws and regulatory requirements, making it a strong choice for mission-critical applications.

A key highlight of the market is the rising integration of bare metal cloud with hybrid and edge computing strategies. Enterprises are increasingly leveraging these solutions to support distributed architectures, ensuring faster processing at the edge while maintaining scalability and resilience through hybrid cloud deployments.

The adoption of flexible, consumption-based pricing in the bare metal cloud market is reshaping traditional IT spending. Enterprises benefit from on-demand provisioning of dedicated infrastructure, combining the cost efficiency of cloud models with the control and performance of physical servers.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Bare Metal Cloud Market

Some of the major players in the bare metal cloud market include Oracle (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Google (US), and Microsoft (US). These companies utilize and offer bare metal cloud services to innovate more quickly, adapt to evolving demands, and provide more innovative connected experiences. They use strategies such as product launches, deals, and expansions to sustain in the market.

ORACLE

Oracle's strategy in the bare metal cloud market centers on delivering uncompromised performance through sovereign, high-capacity infrastructure and ultra-low-latency compute environments designed for mission-critical workloads. Strengthening its global reach, the company announced a USD 6.5 billion investment in October 2024 to launch a new cloud region in Malaysia, reinforcing jurisdiction-specific hosting and stringent compliance capabilities. The company's core competencies include end-to-end hardware-software integration, precision-engineered bare metal configurations for diverse enterprise workloads, and high-bandwidth, low-latency networking that supports rapid scaling and data-intensive operations.

A pivotal development was Oracle's January 2025 entry into the Stargate joint venture with SoftBank, MGX, and other partners, committing advanced infrastructure to an initial USD 100 billion build-out with plans to reach USD 500 billion, enabling next-generation hyperscale data centers. The company advances vertical integration by tightly embedding its compute infrastructure with its proprietary databases and enterprise platforms, while horizontal integration through strategic multi-partner, multi-region deployments extends its market reach and operational flexibility.

AWS

AWS's strategy in the bare metal cloud market is centered on delivering uncompromised performance, scalability, and compliance for enterprise workloads that require direct hardware access without virtualization overhead. In April 2025, Amazon will launch EC2 I7ie bare metal instances, which are designed to deliver up to 40% higher compute performance and 20% better price-to-performance compared to previous versions. These enhancements include ultra-dense NVMe storage, high-speed networking, and wide compatibility with advanced analytics, financial modeling, and industrial simulations.

AWS's core competencies include its hyperscale global infrastructure, proprietary Nitro hardware for secure and isolated bare metal provisioning, and seamless integration with its extensive compute, storage, and networking ecosystem. Major investments reinforce the company's market position, including USD 8.4 billion for the European Sovereign Cloud, USD 5 billion for the Thailand region, and USD 13 billion for Australian data centers, each aimed to meet stringent data residency and regulatory needs. AWS advances vertical integration by embedding bare metal within its broader service portfolio, while horizontal integration through multi-region deployments ensures consistent performance, compliance, and operational flexibility worldwide.