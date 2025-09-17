Spray Pyrolysis Market Market 2025 : Fueling Growth At 7.0% CAGR Through 2029 Hansun (China), Sono-Tek Corporation (US), MTI Corporation (US) And More

MENAFN - GetNews) The Spray Pyrolysis Market is gaining momentum with its ability to produce high-purity, uniform, and cost-effective materials for electronics, energy storage, and advanced coatings. Growth is driven by demand in semiconductors, batteries, and solar cells. Key players such as ULVAC, Tethis S.p.A., Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics, and Advanced NanoTech Materials are actively shaping innovation and adoption.

The global spray pyrolysis market size is projected to grow from USD 167.3 million in 2024 to USD 234.2 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The market research report provides in-depth insights and analysis on key market trends, spray pyrolysis market growth , opportunities, and emerging challenges. The spray pyrolysis market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various major economies for different applications in different end use industries such as electronics & semiconductors, energy & utoilities and other end use industries as well. Growing economies in Asia Pacific region and government suppport and the need for sustainable practices are driving industries. Additionally, the rapid expansion of solar and battery industry, which require spray pyrolysis system in various applications, is further propelling the market.

Nanoparticle Synthesis is expected to have second highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

Spray Pyrolysis technique are very effective for nanoparticle synthesis It enables precise control over particle size, composition, and morphology. By atomizing precursor solutions and subjecting them to very high temperatures, it produces uniform nanoparticles with specific properties, essential for various applications. It is mostly used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, energy for drug delivery systems, conductive and magnetic materials, and catalysts and battery materials respectively. Its ability to create pure nanoparticles make it a valuable technology in developing solutions across various segments.

Electronics & Semiconductors end use industry is anticipated to have the second largest in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Electronics & semiconductors end use industry is estimated to have second largest in end use industry segment in terms of value. The demand for compact, sophisticated electronic devices that are efficient is on the rise. To meet these increasing needs, the electronics and semiconductors sector relies heavily on spray pyrolysis systems for making high-performance thin films, nano-coated materials and wide bandgap and semiconducting films. These films have extensive applications in manufacturing various critical components in electronics such as sensors, transistors, LEDs and display devices. Furthermore, spray pyrolysis is increasingly preferred in the deposition of materials since it allows for the uniform coatings with the required characteristics.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global spray pyrolysis market in terms of value, by region, during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the spray pyrolysis market in terms of value. The Asia Pacific spray pyrolysis market is driven by the economic development and growth in various countries in this region. The low-cost raw materials and labour coupled with an increasing demand from the energy & utilities, electronics & semiconductors, pharmaceutical & biotechnology and chemical industries will make this region very attractive for investment by spray pyrolysis system manufacturers. Government initiatives such as Make In India, China's Made in 2025 and Japan's Green Growth Strategy drive the market in Asia Pacific Region. Also the strong focus on nanotechnology in this region backed by huge funding for innovation in material science further boosts the market.

Spray Pyrolysis Companies

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the spray pyrolysis market. These are Hansun (China), Sono-Tek Corporation (US), MTI Corporation (US), Zhengzhou CY Scientific Instrument Co., Ltd. (China), Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd. (India), Cheerssonic Ultrasonic Equipments Co., Ltd.(China), Siansonic (China), Navson Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Shanghai Huashao Intelligent Equipment Co., ltd. (China).

MTI Corporation was founded by material researchers from MIT and UC Berkeley. It is a 100% USA own company. The company is leading manufacturer of oxide crystals, substrates, and lab equipment's for material research. It provides high quality, low-cost precision machines for material research and R&D labs. The company's product line includes low-speed cutting saws, wire diamond saws, ultrasonic spray pyrolysis furnace, auto-polishing machines, high-temperature ovens, tube furnaces, and complete sets of equipment for rechargeable battery materials research. The company offers its products worldwide to universities, national laboratories, and R&D units of private companies. The company's distributors are available in Australia, Chile, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UK, and Vietnam.

Acmefil is an industrial equipment manufacturer company. The company's product portfolio includes spray dryer, flash dryer, spin flash dryer, paddle dryers, product silos, rotary valve, bag filters, cyclones, spray pyrolysis systems, powder collection equipment, dust collectors, hot air generators, and evaporators. In addition, the company's manufacturing range includes pressure vessels, heating systems, and other chemical equipment's. The company serves its products to various applications food, pharmaceuticals, silica, agro chemicals, pigments, meat extract, ceramic industry, dyes intermediates, and others. The company caters all types of industries from govt. organization to private entrepreneurs. Acmefil is having required infrastructure and modern equipment's like Argon welding machine, cutting equipments, Overhead crane etc. with latest manufacturing and testing facilities backed by highly skilled manpower, trained for all types of fabrication works. Indian Oil, Lupin, Balaji Wafers, Meghmani Group are some of the clients of Acmefil. The company has presence in India.

Holmarc is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of variety of scientific and engineering instruments for research, industry, and education. The company's product line includes microscopes and imaging instruments, optical measuring instruments, spectroscopy, analytical instruments, lab equipment's, physical lab instruments, optomechanics, optic, spray pyrolysis systems and laboratory automation. The company has 50000 sq. ft. built up area for housing various manufacturing infrastructure in optics, mechanics, and electronics. Currently, the company has 500+ customers across the globe. In terms of financial, the company's export is around 20 % of total sales in 2023-2024.

