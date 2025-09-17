Latest Research On Chemistry In The Aircraft Battery Market By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Aircraft Battery Market"The Aircraft Battery Market is projected to grow from USD 1.61 billion in 2025 to USD 2.40 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The report " Aircraft Battery Market by Chemistry (Lead-Acid, Nickel, Lithium), Density (<100, 100-300, >300 Wh/Kg), Capacity (<20, >20Ah), Propulsion (Conventional, Hybrid, Electric), Platform (Commercial, Military, UAV, AAM), Application Region - Forecast to 2030 " The aircraft battery market is projected to grow from USD 1.61 billion in 2025 to USD 2.40 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.3%. The aircraft battery market is advancing steadily, supported by the aviation industry's increasing emphasis on electrification, efficiency, and sustainability. The shift toward more-electric and hybrid-electric aircraft is driving demand for batteries that deliver higher energy density, reduced weight, and greater reliability to support propulsion, auxiliary power, and emergency systems.

The rapid rise of eVTOLs and urban air mobility platforms is further accelerating growth, as these aircraft are fully reliant on advanced lithium-based chemistries for frequent short-haul operations. Commercial airlines are strengthening adoption through large-scale fleet modernization programs to cut fuel consumption and carbon emissions, while defense organizations are integrating high-performance batteries into unmanned aerial vehicles, surveillance aircraft, and next-generation combat platforms.

Parallel improvements in battery management systems, thermal regulation, and certification processes are enhancing operational safety and extending product lifecycles, increasing confidence among OEMs and operators. In addition, regulatory bodies are tightening sustainability requirements and encouraging the adoption of electric propulsion, which is prompting greater investment in advanced technologies such as solid-state and lithium-sulfur batteries. Together, these factors highlight the strategic role of batteries in enabling aviation's transition toward lower-emission, cost-efficient, and technologically advanced operations across both commercial and defense segments.

By point of sale, the OEM segment is projected to lead in the Aircraft Battery Industry in 2025.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to drive most of the aircraft battery demand in 2025 as global production of commercial, business, and defense aircraft continues to grow. Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced batteries during the design and assembly process to support the industry's shift toward more-electric and hybrid-electric systems. This includes traditional functions like main engine starting, auxiliary power, and emergency backup, as well as high-capacity batteries designed for emerging eVTOL and urban air mobility platforms, where electrification is key to the aircraft's design. OEM procurement helps ensure batteries are certified, customized, and integrated into the overall aircraft platform, reducing integration risks for operators and enhancing long-term reliability. Additionally, large-scale fleet modernization programs, rising commercial deliveries, and government-supported defense acquisitions are boosting OEM demand, often through multi-year supply agreements with leading battery manufacturers.

By battery chemistry, the lithium-based segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the aircraft battery market during the projected period.

Lithium-based batteries are expected to see the fastest growth in aviation due to their superior technical and operational benefits over traditional chemistries like nickel-cadmium and lead-acid. With significantly higher energy density and lighter weight, lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries improve efficiency and performance, supporting the aviation industry's move toward more-electric and hybrid-electric platforms. Their ability to handle frequent charge-discharge cycles, fast charging, and dependable power makes them ideal for eVTOLs, unmanned aerial vehicles, and emerging regional electric aircraft, all of which are growing quickly. Commercial airlines are also adopting lithium-based systems for auxiliary power units, emergency backup, and main engine starting, benefiting from their longer lifecycle and lower maintenance needs.

North America is projected to lead the aircraft battery market during the forecast period.

North America is positioned at the forefront of the aircraft battery market, supported by its strong aerospace manufacturing base, robust defense procurement programs, and early adoption of electrification initiatives. The region is home to major aircraft OEMs, battery developers, and system integrators, creating a well-established ecosystem that accelerates technology development and large-scale deployment. The United States, in particular, is driving demand through rising commercial aircraft deliveries, ongoing fleet modernization programs, and regulatory focus on reducing emissions and enhancing energy efficiency. Defense initiatives further amplify market potential, as advanced batteries are increasingly integrated into unmanned aerial vehicles, surveillance platforms, and next-generation combat aircraft requiring lightweight, high-performance energy storage solutions.

By battery component, the battery cell segment is projected to lead in the aircraft battery market in 2025.

Battery cells are the core of any aircraft battery system and therefore hold the largest share of market demand. Their direct impact on energy density, power output, weight, and lifecycle performance make them the most vital component for meeting aviation's specific operational needs. As the aviation industry increasingly moves toward more-electric and hybrid-electric platforms, the need for high-performance cells that can provide reliable power under strict safety and thermal conditions is growing rapidly. Lithium-ion cells lead the market due to their superior energy-to-weight ratio, while ongoing research into solid-state and lithium-sulfur chemistries promises further gains in efficiency, safety, and range. OEMs and system integrators focus on battery cell innovation to boost performance in applications such as auxiliary power units, main engine starts, and emergency backup, along with emerging eVTOL and urban air mobility platforms that depend entirely on lightweight, high-density cells for propulsion. Furthermore, advancements in modular cell design and thermal management are enabling more scalable and customizable battery packs, improving operational flexibility. As both commercial and defense operators aim to optimize performance and minimize lifecycle costs, battery cells remain the central focus of innovation and the primary driver of growth in the aircraft battery market.

DJI (China), EaglePicher Technologies (US), Saft (France), EnerSys (US), and Concorde Battery Corporation (US) are the major key players in the Aircraft Battery Companies . These companies have strong distribution networks across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

