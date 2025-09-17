Knee Osteoarthritis Market: Epidemiology, Therapies, Companies, Delveinsight Centrexion Therapeutics, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, Cytonics, Flexion Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Knee osteoarthritis Market"Knee osteoarthritis is more prevalent in females than males, accounting for nearly 60% and 40% cases respectively.

Knee osteoarthritis therapies, such as CINGAL, DUROLANE, TLC599, CNTX-4975, and others, are expected to boost the Knee osteoarthritis Market in the upcoming years.

DelveInsight has launched a new report on "Knee osteoarthritis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” that delivers an in-depth understanding of the Knee osteoarthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Knee osteoarthritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Knee osteoarthritis Market Report:



In 2023, the knee osteoarthritis (OA) market across the seven major markets (7MM) was valued at approximately USD 14.4 billion. The condition is more commonly observed in women, who make up around 60% of cases, compared to 40% in men.

Among different severity levels, mild cases represented the largest proportion in the 7MM. Currently, there is no definitive laboratory test available to confirm the diagnosis of knee OA.

In May 2024, Organogenesis reported positive top-line results from a Phase III randomized controlled trial assessing the safety and effectiveness of ReNu for treating knee OA symptoms.

On November 28, 2024, the U.S. FDA concluded its 30-day review of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals' Phase III pivotal trial protocol for repurposing pentosan polysulfate sodium (Zilosul) as a treatment for knee osteoarthritis (OA), allowing the trial to proceed in the first quarter of calendar year 2025.

On September 6, 2024, Sun Pharma and Moebius Medical announced that the FDA had granted Fast Track designation to MM-II-a formulation of large liposomes containing DPPC and DMPC-for the treatment of knee OA pain, with Phase III trials currently in the planning stage.

In 2023, Germany recorded the highest number of knee osteoarthritis (OA) cases among the EU4 and the UK, with France following, while Italy reported the fewest cases.

The prevalence of knee OA is strongly linked to aging, with radiographic signs present in the majority of individuals by age 65 and in over 75% of those aged 75 and older.

At present, treatment options include NSAIDs, opioids, intra-articular corticosteroids, hyaluronic acid injections, and other therapies. The anticipated introduction of new treatments from companies such as Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC599), Centrexion Therapeutics (CNTX-4975), and Biosplice Therapeutics (Lorecivivint), along with a growing patient population, is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Key Knee osteoarthritis companies such as Centrexion Therapeutics, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, Cytonics, Flexion Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new drugs for Knee osteoarthritis to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Knee osteoarthritis therapies include CINGAL, DUROLANE, TLC599, CNTX-4975, and others.

Knee osteoarthritis Overview

Knee osteoarthritis, often referred to as degenerative joint disease, generally arises from ongoing wear and tear leading to the gradual breakdown of articular cartilage. It predominantly affects older adults. The condition is classified into two forms: primary and secondary. Knee OA impacts all three compartments of the knee-the medial, lateral, and patellofemoral joints-and typically progresses over a period of 10 to 15 years, eventually hindering everyday activities.

Knee osteoarthritis Market Outlook

Currently, various pharmacologic options are available to manage knee osteoarthritis (OA) pain and enhance joint function. Commonly used treatments include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), intra-articular corticosteroids, hyaluronic acid injections, and opioids. Among these, NSAIDs have traditionally been the most widely used; however, their prolonged use-especially in older adults with multiple health conditions-is limited due to potential side effects affecting the gastrointestinal tract, kidneys, heart, and blood system.

Celecoxib and etoricoxib, both COX-2 inhibitors (coxibs), offer similar anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects and can be administered orally or applied topically as gels or creams. Emerging NSAIDs and COX-2 inhibitors under development for knee OA include HP-5000 and AMZ-001.

Knee osteoarthritis Marketed Drugs



CINGAL: Anika Therapeutics DUROLANE: Bioventus

Knee osteoarthritis Emerging Drugs



TLC599: Taiwan Liposome Company CNTX-4975: Centrexion Therapeutics

Scope of the Knee osteoarthritis Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Knee osteoarthritis Companies: Centrexion Therapeutics, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, Cytonics, Flexion Therapeutics, and others

Key Knee osteoarthritis Therapies: CINGAL, DUROLANE, TLC599, CNTX-4975, and others

Knee osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Knee osteoarthritis current marketed and Knee osteoarthritis emerging therapies

Knee osteoarthritis Market Dynamics: Knee osteoarthritis market drivers and Knee osteoarthritis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Knee osteoarthritis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Knee osteoarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Key benefits of the Knee osteoarthritis Market Report:

Knee osteoarthritis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Knee osteoarthritis Epidemiology and Knee osteoarthritis market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Knee osteoarthritis market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Knee osteoarthritis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Knee osteoarthritis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Knee osteoarthritis market.

