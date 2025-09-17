Arab, International Capitals Laud Jordan's Role In Syria's Sweida Roadmap

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 17 (Petra) – Arab and international capitals praised Jordan's pivotal role in reaching a roadmap to end the crisis in Syria's southern Sweida Governorate, affirming that these efforts reflected the kingdom's firm commitment to supporting the security and stability of Syria and the region and contributed to achieving consensus between the Syrian Arab Republic and the United States of America.These countries also expressed their welcome of the Syrian announcement, stressing that the step represents a fundamental entry point for establishing security, civil peace, and meeting the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people.The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the announcement by the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic of reaching the roadmap to solve the crisis in Sweida Governorate, commending the efforts exerted by the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United States of America in this regard.The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Syrian Arab Republic's announcement of reaching the roadmap agreed upon by the Syrian Arab Republic, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the United States of America to address the crisis in Sweida Governorate, southern Syria, considering it an important step that contributes to dedicating civil peace and supporting security and stability in the region. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain's firm stance supporting the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, and its backing of regional and international efforts aimed at achieving regional security and peace and meeting the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people toward stability and sustainable development under the rule of law.The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its welcome of the adoption of the roadmap to solve the crisis in Sweida and stabilize southern Syria, which was agreed upon by the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic, the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the friendly United States of America.The State of Qatar welcomed the roadmap agreed upon by the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic, the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the friendly United States of America to solve the crisis in Sweida Governorate and enhance stability in southern Syria, considering it an important step that reflects the collective will to build the future of a new Syria and consolidate security and peace in the region.The United Arab Emirates also welcomed the Syrian government's announcement of reaching the roadmap to solve the crisis in Sweida Governorate and commended the efforts made by both the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United States of America toward achieving this. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, stressed the importance of consolidating de-escalation to protect Syria and its unity, which ensures the protection of Syrian lives and civilians and achieves state sovereignty and the rule of law. The Ministry also renewed the UAE's firm support for all steps implemented by Syria that preserve its security and sovereignty over all its territories and its position alongside the brotherly Syrian people, supporting all endeavors aimed at achieving their aspirations for security, peace, a dignified life, peaceful coexistence, and development.The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States, Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, expressed his welcome of the announcement by the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic of reaching the roadmap to solve the crisis in Sweida Governorate. He praised "the efforts of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United States of America in supporting this announcement," confirming that it will contribute to enhancing security and peace in the Syrian Arab Republic and achieving the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for stability, development, and prosperity.The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, welcomed the adoption of a roadmap to solve the crisis in the Syrian city of Sweida, stressing that it is based on the unity of Syrian territories and equality among citizens in rights and duties. Aboul Gheit praised the efforts of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, in reaching this settlement through the Amman meeting, which included the Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and the U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack.The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Damascus's announcement of a clear roadmap for action that supports justice and is based on building trust and strengthening social reconciliation in Sweida Governorate, asserting that the roadmap on Sweida is an encouraging first stage for a lasting de-escalation. It stressed the necessity of swiftly implementing the roadmap on the ground, protecting the civilian population without discrimination, continuing dialogue for rapid application, and the need to maintain security and the unity of Syrian territories, directing all diplomatic efforts toward that end.Turkiye also welcomed the announced roadmap for preserving peace, establishing stability, and preventing the renewal of conflict in Sweida, one of Syria's southern governorates. It affirmed its continued support for efforts made to ensure peace, security, and stability for all components of the Syrian people, based on the principles of territorial integrity, unity, and respect for sovereignty.The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the Syrian Foreign Ministry's announcement of the signing of a roadmap to resolve the crisis in Sweida Governorate, asserting that this is a positive and important step toward enhancing stability, security, and civil peace. The Ministry praised the positive role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United States of America in achieving this, renewing its firm and unwavering position supporting the stability of the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic and respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also called on the international community to provide all necessary support to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for security, stability, and a dignified life.The Kingdom of Morocco commended the constructive efforts made by the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United States of America to reach the roadmap for solving the crisis in Sweida Governorate in the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic. An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Residing Abroad affirmed that the Kingdom of Morocco renews its firm support for the brotherly Syrian people to achieve their aspirations for stability, security, and prosperity and to preserve their territorial unity and national sovereignty.