Driving Global Investment And Innovation In Belo Horizonte, June 2026 - Brazil Critical Minerals Summit Returns For 3Rd Edition

Following the resounding success of the first two editions, which attracted hundreds of C-level executives, investors, and policymakers from more than 25 countries , the 2026 edition will once again convene global leaders at the heart of Brazil's mining community.

Programme Highlights

Day 1 – Tuesday, 17 June 2026

VVIP Icebreaker Reception – An exclusive networking evening with Brazil's most influential mining companies, international delegations, and key policymakers.



Day 2 – Wednesday, 18 June 2026 – Official Opening & First Day Programme



Brazil's Mining Landscape: Opportunities & Challenges



Key Factors Driving Investment and Funding



Minas Gerais' Role as a Global Critical Minerals Producer



Technology Showcase: Innovation for a Sustainable Mining Future Executive Networking Dinner



Day 3 – Thursday, 19 June 2026 – Second Day Programme





EV & Energy Storage: Securing Global Supply Chains



ESG in the Critical Minerals Industry Regulatory Landscape: Transparency, Stability & Growth

Quotes from Industry Leaders

Chryssa Tsouraki, CEO of IN-VR , stated:

"With the backing of Invest Minas, IN-VR has successfully delivered two landmark Summits that positioned Brazil at the center of the global critical minerals conversation. This third edition builds on that momentum, reaffirming our role as a trusted partner in bringing international capital, expertise, and innovation to Brazil's mining sector."

Ronaldo Alexandre Barquette, Director of Investment Attraction at Invest Minas, added:

"Minas Gerais has increasingly established itself as a global hub for strategic minerals. With this event, we are promoting a unique platform for international leaders, investors and experts to discuss the opportunities and challenges of mining, a sector that is fundamental to the energy transition. We are confident that the Brazil Critical Minerals Summit will further strengthen the position of Brazil and our state on the global map of sustainable and high-tech mining."

Marc Fogassa, CEO & Chairman of Atlas Lithium & Atlas Critical Minerals, commented:

"We're thrilled to back this flagship critical-minerals event. Brazil is a world-class geological powerhouse-lithium, rare earths, graphite, and more-and the Atlas group is all-in, driving discovery, development, and leadership across these resources."

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, bridging the gap between governments and the private sector. With a proven track record of delivering premier international summits, IN-VR facilitates high-impact investment opportunities and strategic collaborations worldwide.

About Invest Minas

Invest Minas is the investment promotion agency of the State of Minas Gerais, recognised for its efforts to attract foreign investment and promote economic growth in the region. As a leader in promoting the critical minerals sector, Invest Minas plays a crucial role in highlighting the vast potential of Brazil's reserves to global investors.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is a lithium development company focused on advancing its Neves Project to production. The Neves Project's Definitive Feasibility Study demonstrates excellent economics with a 145% IRR, $539 million NPV, and an 11-month payback. The Neves Project has received operational permitting, and its dense media separation plant has been acquired and transported to Brazil. With approximately 797 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil among publicly listed companies. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 30% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF).

Join Us – Don't miss the opportunity to be part of Brazil's most influential critical minerals event.

17-19 June 2026 – Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais

