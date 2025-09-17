CBK Slashes Discount Rate By 25 Basis Points To 3.75 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, In a press release, the CBK stated that the move came as part of its ongoing monitoring of key economic and monetary indicators in international markets, together with geopolitical developments, global trade policies, and their combined impact on global economic conditions and their repercussions on the performance of the local economy.
The CBK argued that this step was taken also in light of the need for policies to adapt to these developments in line with the requirements and circumstances of each economy, and taking into account the specific nature of the local economy.
"In line with the above, and within the context of macroeconomic developments, the relevant data reveals a slowdown in the inflation rate from 3.00 percent in July 2024 to 2.39 percent in July 2025, in addition to the sustained relative stability of Kuwaiti dinar exchange rate against major currencies," reads the CBK release.
"As for the monetary and banking indicators at the end of July 2025, resident deposits in the banking system recorded an annual growth of 4.2 percent, and the KWD private sector deposits accounted for 94.3 percent of total private sector deposits."
The CBK affirmed its commitment to continuing its prudent and balanced approach to maintain monetary stability and financial stability.
It also emphasized its vigilant monitoring of developments in the local and global economic, monetary, and banking conditions, and key trends of interest rates on major currencies, and confirmed its readiness to act using the appropriate tools and measures to maintain confidence in the national currency while providing an environment conducive to sustainable economic growth, and maintaining monetary and financial stability in the country. (end)
fnk
The CBK argued that this step was taken also in light of the need for policies to adapt to these developments in line with the requirements and circumstances of each economy, and taking into account the specific nature of the local economy.
"In line with the above, and within the context of macroeconomic developments, the relevant data reveals a slowdown in the inflation rate from 3.00 percent in July 2024 to 2.39 percent in July 2025, in addition to the sustained relative stability of Kuwaiti dinar exchange rate against major currencies," reads the CBK release.
"As for the monetary and banking indicators at the end of July 2025, resident deposits in the banking system recorded an annual growth of 4.2 percent, and the KWD private sector deposits accounted for 94.3 percent of total private sector deposits."
The CBK affirmed its commitment to continuing its prudent and balanced approach to maintain monetary stability and financial stability.
It also emphasized its vigilant monitoring of developments in the local and global economic, monetary, and banking conditions, and key trends of interest rates on major currencies, and confirmed its readiness to act using the appropriate tools and measures to maintain confidence in the national currency while providing an environment conducive to sustainable economic growth, and maintaining monetary and financial stability in the country. (end)
fnk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment