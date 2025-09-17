Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Lauds Kazan Digital Week


2025-09-17 07:13:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait extolled on Wednesday the start of the Kazan Digital Week - 2025 International Forum in the Republic of Tatarstan that is featuring 75 countries, including Kuwait.
The praise was made by Kuwait's Ambassador to Russia Dr. Rashed Al-Adwani after being received by President of Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.
During the reception, Al-Adwani conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
Kuwait is partaking in the forum upon the directives of Minister of Information and Culture Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi to keep pace with accelerated technology in global digital system, the ambassador said.
He noted that the event is a key opportunity to discus boosting cooperation with Russia and Tatarstan in advanced technological investments and digital economy.
He affirmed Kuwait's keenness on boosting cooperative ties with Tatarstan in a manner that contributes to achieving more progress and prosperity of the Autonomous Republic.
Meanwhile, Minnikhanov commended relations with Kuwait and stressed readiness to develop collaboration between the two sides in digital, technological and economic fields.
Earlier in the day, Minnikhanov opened the forum and affirmed it has become an outstanding platform to discuss Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation.
The three-day forum includes over 140 activities, strategic sessions, conferences and exhibitions. (end)
