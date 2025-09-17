Terror Financiers More Dangerous Than Attackers: LG Sinha

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar -Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir was still suffering due to terrorism, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that during the past 11-years of PM Modi's rule terrorists and their sponsors have been pushed to the wall.

Addressing a gathering after distributing fruits to the patients at JLNM Hospital here as part of 'Sewa Pakhwada' to celebrate the 75th Birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LG Sinha said,“Prior to PM Modi taking reins of the country terrorism had pushed the country on the backfoot, but under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has regained confidence and is on the path of rapid growth. Naxalism is on its last legs and the terrorism has been crushed in every part of the country.”

“Terrorism has to end in J&K for peace, progress, and prosperity. There are different types of terrorists - some carry guns while others provide financial assistance. Those who fund terrorism are even more dangerous than those who pull the trigger,” LG Sinha said.

He emphasized that lasting peace is essential to make J&K Viksit (developed). Highlighting India's transformation over the past decade, the LG said that the country's economic growth story has been remarkable.“Till the 1990s our growth was very slow, but in the last 11 years India has emerged as the fastest growing economy and today stands as the world's fourth largest economy. Nearly 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line and are now living dignified lives,” he said.

LG Sinha pointed out that corruption, once deeply entrenched, has been curbed to a large extent.“I don't claim corruption has ended, but a lot has changed under PM Modi's rule,” he said.