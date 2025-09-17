The Debartolo Family Foundation Presents Our Children Have Rights With $25,000 Spirit Of Humanity Award

Award Presentation

- Jake Hornstein Co-Founder & Executive DirectorCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The DeBartolo Family Foundation is proud to present Our Children Have Rights (OCHR) with the $25,000 Spirit of Humanity Award. This award honors local nonprofits that demonstrate exceptional compassion, resilience, and a powerful commitment to uplifting others, a mission OCHR lives every day.Founded to guide and support families navigating child custody and co-parenting, OCHR meets parents at the most difficult moments in their lives. The organization provides personalized support, education, and co-parenting guidance to help parents achieve successful co-parenting strategies.Their approach“teaches parents to fish” by equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and confidence needed to create long-term, positive outcomes for their families. Through partnerships with other nonprofits and a deep network of support services, OCHR builds hope while breaking down systemic barriers for parents in crisis.“We are grateful to receive the DeBartolo Family Foundation's Spirit of Humanity Award. These funds will support the necessary materials for our Child Custody & Co-Parenting Educational Workshops. Offered year-round at no cost to parents, grandparents, and the stakeholders to which co-parent engagement is critical; our school systems, early learning community, healthcare providers, court system, social service agencies and more. Our co-parenting strategies are customized by age, 0-18, tailored to school readiness, student success, and ultimately youth being prepared for life after high school. This award enables us to meet the high demand of bringing the program to our community across all of Tampa Bay.”, says Jake Hornstein, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Our Children Have Rights.The Spirit of Humanity Award will help expand OCHR's reach and ensure more parents across Tampa Bay receive the education and guidance they need during a most challenging experience. In addition to financial support, the award offers increased visibility and credibility, strengthening OCHR's ability to engage future funders, donors, and community partners.Lisa DeBartolo, Chief Executive Officer of the DeBartolo Family Foundation, added:“Our Children Have Rights is a powerful example of what's possible when advocacy, education, and compassion come together. Their work truly embodies the spirit of this award, and we're honored to support their continued efforts.”Congratulations again to Our Children Have Rights for being a source of hope, strength, and opportunity in Tampa Bay.To learn more about Our Children Have Rights .Org, visit ourchildrenhaverights.

